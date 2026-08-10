“I’m Not Sure That I Belong”: Kurt Warner Reveals He Feels Like an ‘Imposter’ as a Hall of Famer

After failing to get drafted in the 1994 NFL draft and failing to make the cut after tryouts with the Packers, Kurt Warner worked a night shift stocking shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Cedar Falls, Iowa, earning $5.50 an hour while continuing to train during the day. Little did he know that he would go on to script the biggest Cinderella story in NFL history. Even today, almost a decade since he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame(becoming the only undrafted QB to do so), the “imposter” syndrome he has carried over the years still rears its head now and then.

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In a recent episode of the “So, Tell me Dad…” podcast hosted by Kurt Warner’s daughter, Jada Jo Warner, the father-daughter duo touched upon this exact feeling that some NFL athletes face in their careers.

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“There are certain events at the Hall of Fame every year that I don’t like to go to because I’m not sure that I really belong. There’s a part of me that has, you know, as you’re talking about, that imposter syndrome, where it’s like, do I really belong in this class, with this group?

“Me and your mom think about that all the time: is that one day somebody’s going to take one of those big hooks and just reach out there and yank it back and say, ‘You guys don’t belong.’ But, you know, we keep showing up, and we keep smiling, and we keep taking it all in as if… as if we do belong,” Kurt Warner told his daughter.

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Warner might feel like an imposter, but his NFL credentials are a testament that he does belong to the elite bracket of players worthy of HOF status. He will forever be the QB who orchestrated the “Greatest Show on Earth.”

From 1999 to 2001, the Rams put on an offensive masterclass under offensive coordinator (and later head coach) Mike Martz alongside head coach Dick Vermeil; the Rams ran a modernized “Air Coryell” passing offense. In an era where the NFL was a run-first league, Warner and the Rams revolutionized the offense by using unprecedented motions, 5-WR sets, vertical and direct routes targeting opposing secondaries regularly.

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“I would always argue that I think our offense was the greatest offense the league has ever seen,” Kurt Warner said on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee show in 2024, pointing out that the St. Louis offense appeared thrice on the list of the top 15 best offensive seasons by a team in NFL history.

The Rams made NFL history with three straight 500-point seasons (526 in 1999, 540 in 2000, and 503 in 2001) and a record-setting 7,335 yards (5,492 passing yards) in 2000 along with two Super Bowl appearances. Fueling this juggernaut was Kurt Warner, who became the only undrafted QB to ever win the Super Bowl (Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams), win the NFL MVP award twice, and win the Super Bowl MVP, all in those three years.

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However, his claim to fame wouldn’t end there. After a few disappointing seasons due to injury problems with the Rams and then a short stint with the New York Giants, Kurt Warner would return to the Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, taking the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. He holds an NFL postseason record for the highest Yards per game with 304.0 y/g over his 13 playoff games.

Warner might’ve started as a third-string QB on the Rams roster; however, by the time he was finished, he had achieved immense status in the NFL’s history.