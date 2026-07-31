“I’m Not Taking Crosby”: Cowboys Legend Rejects Trading George Pickens for Raiders DE

What would you do if you were asked to choose between Maxx Crosby and George Pickens? Both of them are superstars who have the potential to be key pieces in a Super Bowl-winning team. But it’s the position that they play that ultimately guides the decision. And that’s exactly what Michael Irvin explained when fans asked him if he’d trade Pickens for Crosby as a Cowboy.

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“I wouldn’t subscribe to that, peeps,” Irvin said on his YouTube channel. “I’m not taking Crosby and getting rid of Pickens… I’m going to keep George Pickens. Crosby is a great player, and I would love to have Crosby. But I have to keep the offense. I got to keep what I know works well together.”

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“Now, I send him out and bring someone else in. I don’t know how well that’s going to work. I can deal with what I know. What I know is this offense works well, and I got to keep that. That’s our solid ground while we build the ground around us. That’s why you got to keep Pickens.”

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver went on to explain the football philosophy. It’s the points that decide whether a team wins or faces defeat. That’s where Pickens comes in. He can march through the field and make energetic plays that win games. Meanwhile, Crosby can only stop the opponent’s offensive team from scoring more points.

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“Say your defense was giving up 30 points a game. Whatever we gave up last year. Crosby may take you to 26 points a game, 27 points a game,” Irvin argued. “Now, this offense can put up 40 points a game right now. Without George Pickens, that number drops to 25, maybe.”

Of course, the Cowboys need to bolster their defense after a disappointing performance from the unit in the 2025 season. But pairing Pickens with CeeDee Lamb changed the math for opposing defenses, creating a lethal two-headed monster that prevents defenses from rolling coverages toward Lamb. Pickens also became an important weapon for Dak Prescott. In what proved to be a breakout year for Pickens, he recorded 1.429 receiving yards, which helped him earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

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Meanwhile, Crosby is arguably one of the premier edge defenders in the league. His ability to wreck game plans makes him a dream acquisition for any team. Last season, he recorded 10 sacks for the Raiders. His ability to anchor the defense is what makes him a difficult player to look past, which is why even Irvin was in support of acquiring Crosby for the Cowboys previously, although not at the expense of Pickens.

For the Hall of Fame receiver, Dallas’ clearest path to contention begins with protecting its high-flying offensive core and maximizing its ability to put points on the board. It’s something that the team wouldn’t achieve if they trade Pickens for Crosby.