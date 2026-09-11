“I’m Officially Retired”: Ex-Ravens Star Bids Farewell to NFL Career as Lamar Jackson & More Send Message

On December 2nd, 2020, the Baltimore Ravens faced the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in what should have been a slaughter. The pandemic had gutted the Ravens’ locker room, landing 17 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, that included nine starters, seven Pro Bowlers, and the reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. It was here that Trystan Colon – an undrafted rookie out of Missouri who hadn’t started a single NFL regular-season game – made his mark. That man has hung up his cleats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m officially retired! Been retired for over a month now. And have had enough time to reflect and come to terms with my decision,” Trystan wrote in an Instagram post featuring a carousel of his football journey starting from his childhood. “I can truly say I played a career with zero regrets! I want to say thank you to every team mate and coach I’ve had along the way from pee wee to the NFL. Y’all have made more of an impact on my life than I could’ve ever thought possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Huge shout out to my agent [Andy Ross] We made it a lot farther than what people thought was gonna happen!! HEAD DOWN AND GRIND!! Also none of this would’ve been possible without my wife @mikmakpaddywag. She did so much for our family and sacrificed so much for this career. I’ll forever be indebted! Thank all of yall for being a part of the journey! #Retired”

Colon, in that 2020 game, took all 53 snaps against Pittsburgh’s starting defensive line. Directing protections for backups Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley, he even sealed the lead block on Gus Edwards’ one-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 7-6 lead at one point. The Steelers should have had it easy. Instead, Baltimore kept the game within one score before losing 19-14. But Trystan Colon had made his mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trystan did an amazing job communicating and making sure we were right on our assignments to make sure we were going to the right spots,” left guard Bradley Bozeman had said after that loss.

Even former head coach John Harbaugh touted him for playing “a solid game” in his first start ever. Since then, his career took him through three other franchises until it brought him to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. But after six seasons in the NFL, he’s not coming back for a seventh. Trystan had already decided to hang up his cleats in early August, but now he’s made it official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions center Trystan Colon 57 lines up at the line of scrimmage during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on December 14, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214211

With the Detroit Lions last season, Colon was elevated to the active roster mid-September, making 12 appearances for the team (4 starts) before a wrist injury ended his season ahead of their Week 18 clash with the Chicago Bears. A seventh season – this time with the Jaguars – was certainly in the cards, but he now leaves behind a career that boasts 63 games and 19 starts. And as he hangs up his cleats, his former teammates and fellow NFL stars have all lined up their little tributes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamar Jackson, who spent three seasons with Trystan in Baltimore, wrote, “Congratulations famo 🙏🏾💜💜💜”

Veteran quarterback Drew Lock also chimed in with a single yellow heart under Trystan’s retirement post: “💛”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colon spent a brief offseason with the New York Jets in 2023. From that stint, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker – now with the New England Patriots – wrote, “Congrats brotha !!🙏🏽✊🏽”

During Colon’s last season with Baltimore (2022), running back and kickoff returner Tyler Badie remained on the practice squad until December. Even Badie dropped his own short tribute to Trystan: “More blessings🥹”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lions’ guard Christian Mahogany, who spent last season with Trystan in Detroit, also dropped a “Papa congratulations” for the veteran.

The congratulations, prayers, and support are still pouring into Trystan Colon’s Instagram feed. But the NFL will no longer get to see the hero of that 2020 Ravens-Steelers matchup suit up again.