“I’m Paying It”: Fired FOX Analyst Has No Issue With Joy Taylor’s Monthly Allowance Demand Amid Backlash

After being let go by FOX Sports, Joy Taylor has been receiving quite some criticism on the internet. And it’s mostly because of her monthly maintenance remark. Many fans blasted the demand as out of touch. However, former NFL running back and ex-FOX analyst LeSean McCoy, who was let go after the network canceled his show The Facility, had a different opinion.

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“This is my thing when they talk about going broke,” McCoy told his co-hosts on the Speakeasy podcast. “Giving your girl $5,000 a month… Like, what bills you really paying? First of all, if y’all live together, those are your bills too, dude. You going to pay for groceries, you going to pay the car, you gonna pay all. You don’t pay all that anyway.

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“All these athletes, you’re not going broke by giving your mom some allowance and giving your girl allowance. When you go broke, when you got five cars, you’re flying private when you want to… Now, for me, I’m paying it.”

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The debate began when Taylor claimed that a hypothetical $5,000-a-month allowance wasn’t enough for her as a stay-at-home partner, saying that about $2,500 a month would easily go toward her personal maintenance and upkeep. She framed the extra savings as a financial cushion in case the relationship ended, and she had to start over.

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“The $5,000 is completely doable if you live a certain type of way, if you are a certain type of woman,” Taylor said on the Two Personal Show. “If you’re very, very, very low-maintenance, y’all could do it. But don’t come over here with that.”

Netizens bombarded Taylor with harsh backlash. They accused the media star of promoting unrealistic financial standards and expecting too much from a provider. But McCoy’s perspective highlights a different note altogether.

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That said, Joy wished to advance her career in broadcasting.

“I am diving into producing,” Taylor revealed during an interview with Front Office Sports. “So I started my career as a producer. When I started at FAM, my first job in the business was as a producer.”

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She confessed that she loves making things for other people and being behind the camera. She pointed to the many interesting stories in sports that she believes still deserve to be told, acknowledging the demand for those stories. That interest is part of why producing has become a focus for her next chapter. To make things work, she even launched The Daily Play in May 2026. That’s where she tries to tell the sports stories in just five to ten minutes.

Nevertheless, the discussion is still an open-ended one. But do let us know what you think of LeSean McCoy’s opinion.