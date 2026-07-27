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“I’m Pissed”: Colts Legend & Coach Reggie Wayne Robbed Just Before Training Camp

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Jul 27, 2026 | 7:45 AM EDT

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“I’m Pissed”: Colts Legend & Coach Reggie Wayne Robbed Just Before Training Camp

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Jul 27, 2026 | 7:45 AM EDT

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Just a week after the Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s home invasion, another incident hit the NFL world. Ahead of training camp, Colts wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne got hit by a major setback as his car was broken into.

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“I’m pissed. Somebody broke into my car… I’m not pissed that they broke into my car and left my Gucci glasses sitting there,” Colts’ wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne said on X. “I’m pissed that they broke into my car and stole my bowling shoes and didn’t take my two bowling balls… Are my bowling balls not good enough? 🤬🤬”

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By the looks of it, the robbery looks more like an unserious prank. After all, who leaves expensive Gucci glasses and takes bowling shoes? However, this isn’t the first time something of this sort has happened to him.

Back in 2010, Reggie Wayne told police that his former girlfriend had allegedly used his credit card details without his permission. She was accused of making more than $95,000 worth of online purchases.

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Then, in 2012, Wayne faced another incident. His 2007 Bentley was stolen by Gunner Belcher, a 21-year-old valet at The Westin hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Police said Belcher allegedly took the car for a joyride after finishing work, got drunk while driving, and was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). Police later recovered the Bentley and returned it to Wayne.

Home robberies and burglaries have become increasingly common among NFL players. Even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce faced the same issue.

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In 2024, someone broke into Mahomes’ home while he was away. Police said his house was one of several homes belonging to professional athletes that were targeted by the same group of thieves. Kelce was also a victim. His home was broken into during the same series of burglaries.

Later, federal prosecutors charged seven men who were allegedly part of a South American organized theft group. Now, despite this unfortunate incident, Reggie Wayne has shifted his focus back to training camp. He already has a talented wide receiver group to coach, including Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren.

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After finishing 8-9 last season, the Colts are hoping to improve and make a serious Super Bowl run. And Wayne might need all his attention on his squad.

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Papiya Chatterjee

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Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising slides of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, particularly Shedeur’s, sparked wide fan debate. An advocate for playoff expansion, Papiya believes a 16-team bracket is the fairest way to give three-loss contenders from tough conferences a real chance. With fresh talent emerging across the college football landscape, she heads into this season ready to deliver standout coverage for fans.

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Srashti Sharma

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