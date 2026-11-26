Despite leading the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night through the second and third quarters, the Cincinnati Bengals had to endure an upsetting 20-22 defeat. The loss has pulled back the curtains on a key issue that is hampering Cincinnati’s otherwise powerful offense.

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During Wednesday’s press conference, a reporter asked Burrow about his offensive plan for the rest of the 2026 season, including the run game and blitz threats. The reporter wanted to know if the quarterback would run the ball more or run it forward. But Burrow played the diplomat.

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“It depends,” Burrow answered. “Obviously, you’d love to be super explosive in both. But we’ll play the game however we need to play to win it. And I’m certainly prepared for either one. I’m prepared to throw it no times. I’m prepared to throw it 70 times. Whatever it takes to win.”

In the ensuing Cincinnati drives after it scored a touchdown in the third quarter, only two running plays were made. Running back Samaje Perine finished with only six carries for 26 yards. The Bengals recorded an abysmal 31 yards on the ground against the Commanders, which shows that Zac Taylor was not the better playcaller in this matchup.

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Simply put, the Bengals are not running the ball. They are averaging only 79.4 rushing yards per game, third-fewest in the league this season. The Commanders game proved that Cincinnati’s reliance on the strong passing attack is not always going to give them dividends.

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In the second half, Cincinnati kept passing when running the ball could have worked in its favor. When they had a one-point lead over Washington with nearly 11 minutes left, Burrow proceeded to throw the ball five times for 23 yards, Cincinnati Enquirer’s Jason Williams noted. No running plays were involved. Even in the final drive, which ended up in a field goal, more run plays apart from the one resulting in a three-yard run by Perine could have saved the Bengals some time.

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Perrine actually had more work on the pass-catching front, recording four catches for 71 yards.

The Bengals have been struggling with the run game throughout the 2026 season. The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. noted that the Bengals have failed to score 27 points in three games this season. And those three games had the worst rushing efficiency.

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However, Burrow’s throwing efficiency was commendable. He went 28-of-40 completions for 300 yards and scored two passing touchdowns. But he lost one yard in two rushing attempts. Burrow is playing at a great level this season (he leads the league in passing yards this season), but he alone cannot be relied on to power the Bengals offense.

“Are they ever going to learn that a balanced offense is the way to sustain success?” Williams wrote for the Enquirer. “It’s doubtful at this point, and time is running out on that championship window.”

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Right now, Burrow isn’t steering away from the threat that the New Orleans Saints bring to the gridiron.

“Their linebackers are good at blitzing,” Burrow said about the Saints. “Their front is explosive, and they’re good rushers. When you put those two things in combination, it makes it hard.

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“Just worried about trying to win this week. Landscape will play out the way it plays out, and we just got to keep winning.”

Whether it takes zero pass attempts or 70, Joe Burrow’s only priority after Monday’s 22-20 heartbreaker is getting Cincinnati back in the win column. Hosting a 3-7 Saints defense vulnerable against the run in Week 12 gives the 7-3 Bengals the ideal chance to rediscover offensive balance. But in the end, only time can tell if Burrow’s throws alone will be enough for the Bengals to make the postseason.