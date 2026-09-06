“I’m Pressing Charges if I Ain’t Put Hands”: Ryan Clark Rips Into Irresponsible Parent After Witnessing Ugly Scene at Youth Football Game

A kids football game in Milwaukee has suddenly become a hot topic among parents, and the clip made its way to Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast. The three former NFL players are known for blunt, no-filter takes. But this time, that gave way to something simpler: pure outrage.

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“When I go to the games since Jordan was little, Jaden, Logan, I don’t say anything,” Ryan Clark said on The Pivot Podcast. “I watch. I cheer. I try to help. I’m not talking about the other team. I’m not talking about the other team’s parents. I’m not fussing at the referees because I understand these are children playing. And ain’t nobody getting paid off of this.

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“It’s the people who don’t make it, who live through their children, who don’t have anything going on in life that need to act a fool. So, if I’m the one who runs that recreational center or League, that dude can never come to the game. And if I’m those parents, I’m pressing charges if I ain’t put hands because you can’t allow your child to think that what happened to them was okay or that they ever got to accept that, right?”

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On August 22, what should’ve been a normal 10-and-under football game between the Case Eagles and the Milwaukee Colts at Case High School in Racine turned unruly. An Eagles player was running down the left side, headed toward the end zone with nothing but open space ahead. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, a man in a black shirt and shorts ran onto the field and swept the boy’s legs out from under him by putting his own in the way. The kid hit the ground hard, just short of scoring.

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Mount Pleasant police later explained that a parent from the visiting team had gotten upset over a play, walked onto the field, and tripped the 9-year-old runner. The Colts were awarded the touchdown, and officials ended up calling the game early to keep things from boiling over between the two sides.

Police identified the man as a 41-year-old as Terrence Ryan Bradshaw.

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According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he left the game after the incident. But officers caught up with him during a traffic stop at 11:07 a.m. Saturday on Highway 20 near Oakes Road, less than a mile from the school. He admitted to what he’d done, telling officers he was just trying to “stop the game” because the other team had bigger kids than his son.

He was cited for disorderly conduct. Police also looked into whether the incident could count as child abuse, but since the boy wasn’t injured, that charge didn’t apply.

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Eagles head coach Channing Schultz wasn’t even at the game, but the video reached him fast. He said the moment could have easily ended in a serious injury, and the man “definitely needs to be off the sideline for a long time.” Thankfully, the player got up and was fine afterward, but the play was violent enough that his shoe came off. Schultz said the young boy had only just turned nine years old.

A league official told WISN the parent has been banned and the Colts organization was fined. But Schultz said that he wants the perpetrator “banned for life.”

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The Eagles came back to the field a week later. This time, there were more referees, and a yellow rope was added as a barrier between the parents’ gallery and the field, TMJ 4 reported. The young player was also back in action.

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