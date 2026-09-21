“I’m Ready”: Former Chargers Star Offers to Return as Justin Herbert Struggles Through Consecutive Losses After Week 2

It was one-week déjà vu for the Chargers, and somehow the nightmare looked exactly the same. Los Angeles stumbled again, and former Chargers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko had seen enough. Instead of pinning the mess on Justin Herbert, he went straight at GM Joe Hortiz, team president John Spanos, and head coach Jim Harbaugh, accusing the organization of failing its franchise quarterback.

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“I’m ready @chargers whenever you guys are ready to turn this organization around,” Fehoko wrote in an X post. “John Spanos, you got my number.”

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This season, the Chargers have already dropped their first two games, and the second loss felt eerily familiar. After falling 26-14 to Arizona in Week 1, Los Angeles somehow walked away with the exact same 26-14 defeat against Las Vegas a week later. Herbert certainly gave critics ammunition, completing just 15 of 27 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also fumbled three times, although the Chargers recovered all three. But while the quarterback took much of the heat, Fehoko had very different names to blame.

“When you have a general manager who cares about comp picks more than building a team to maximize your star quarterback Super Bowl window, when you have ownership who doesn’t value the trenches, when you have a head coach whose claim to fame was winning a national championship ‘cause he cheated, he’s no longer welcome in the college ranks, this is the product you get,” Fehoko said.

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The frustration around Joe Hortiz did not begin with the 0-2 start. Los Angeles entered free agency with more than $90 million in cap space, reportedly the most in the league, yet Hortiz stayed conservative. His explanation was simple: the Chargers wanted to make “smart investments in good players” instead of going on a “shopping spree.”

Fehoko’s problem is what that restraint has produced around Justin Herbert. The Chargers still have offensive stars like Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey, but the interior offensive line remains vulnerable, while the receiving corps lacks proven depth behind McConkey. One injury can expose that drop-off quickly.

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Fehoko also pointed to the Chargers’ recent playoff failures. Los Angeles was beaten 32-12 by the Houston Texans in the 2024 postseason. A year later, after crushing the New England Patriots 40-7 in the regular season, the Chargers lost 16-3 to New England in the AFC Wild Card round.

“Finally glad that you all got to see what I’ve been knowing for a long time,” Fehoko continued. “They don’t value linemen. They don’t value their star quarterback. I hope he either retires and rides off to the sunset, or I hope he demands a trade and goes to another team. ‘Cause this organization is p— poor. It’s poverty. And they need to sell the f—ing team.”

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The “don’t value linemen” line cuts directly at Herbert’s protection. Los Angeles did make additions up front, but injuries and thin interior depth have once again left the quarterback dealing with pressure.

Mike McDaniel has not escaped criticism either. The offense is still adjusting to his system, and questions have already surfaced over whether the scheme is getting the best out of Herbert or forcing him into an uncomfortable fit.

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Fehoko’s attack on Harbaugh came from another direction. His comments referenced the 2023 Michigan sign-stealing controversy from Harbaugh’s final college season. Harbaugh, however, kept his response on the Chargers’ current problems.

“The ‘why’ is what we’ll be talking about,” Harbaugh told the media. “We’ll look at the tape. We’ll go back to work. That’s all I know how to do. That’s all we know how to do. Find the way and we’ll move forward. It’s a one-week league.”