The NFL season often keeps Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson on the road, with both broadcasters juggling demanding schedules during one of the busiest stretches of the year. Their latest work commitments, however, created an unexpected family moment. While Andrews was away, her son Mack spent time with Thompson’s boyfriend, Steven Cundari. Thompson, however, was also away and could not join them, prompting an emotional message to her longtime friend.

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“I can’t be there tonight, and I’m so sad but @erinandrews and @stolly28, thanks for sharing your baby boy with us,” Thompson wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

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The post offered a glimpse into Charissa and Erin’s friendship, who have built a close bond both professionally and personally. Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, welcomed Mack in June 2023 through surrogacy after years of fertility struggles.

The couple has often spoken about their journey to parenthood, making the time their son spends with people close to them particularly meaningful.

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Thompson’s boyfriend, Cundari, is also a part of that circle. The couple has been together for years, and Thompson has also spoken openly about their relationship.

She has also made it clear that she does not intend to marry again, although she would be open to celebrating her relationship with friends and family.

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The broadcasters’ demanding schedules made the timing of the sleepover notable. Andrews had to navigate significant travel disruptions before reaching Dallas for the Cowboys’ Week 10 game.

Speaking on their Calm Down podcast, she described the journey as “hell,” explaining that members of the FOX crew resorted to long drives to make sure they could cover the game.

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Thompson, meanwhile, was working the Commanders-Giants game in Week 10. The two later discussed their respective experiences on the November 17 episode of their podcast, highlighting how their jobs can take them in different directions during the season.

Despite their busy schedules, the friendship has remained a constant. The pair launched Calm Down with Erin and Charissa in February 2021 and announced in October 2026 that the show would move to Colin Cowherd’s The Volume network, which would handle its production, distribution, and advertising.

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Thompson’s brief message was not about football or their podcast, but it showed the personal connection behind their on-air partnership. Even when work keeps them apart, the two broadcasters remain closely involved in each other’s lives, with Cundari also sharing in that friendship.