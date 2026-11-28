Working on the sidelines for FOX Sports’ broadcast crew comes with front-row access to the biggest games in the NFL. One can even converse alongside play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. But behind the polished live hits and seamless communication with the broadcast booth, veteran sideline reporters, including Erin Andrews, need to withstand the loud fans in the stadium. Being just a few feet away from 70,000 excited fans every Sunday could be an occupational hazard. But there’s a device to counter that.

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During the recent episode of Calm Down With Erin And Charissa, Charissa Thompson asked Erin Andrews to talk about the interruptible foldback (IFB) that the broadcasters use while covering the games live to minimize the crowd’s noise. But Andrews’ response revealed a lesser-known fear.

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“So, we have these things called IFBs in our ears,” Andrews said. “They’re like full molds. Mine are because I’m so worried about hearing loss. And for my first hit, in our ears, in our IFBs, we get program. That’s what I get, so I can hear Kevin [Burkhardt] and Tom [Brady]. And then also, can get in my ears are my director, my producer, and some of the guys in the truck as well. So, I can talk to Casey, I can talk to GC about timing or about graphics or about any sort of stats.”

During commercial breaks, Andrews confirmed that she could ask the technical team to turn her microphone up so she could talk to Burkhardt and Brady. The conversation could vary, but the threat is real.

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“And then usually for the game, I take one ear out so I can hear what’s happening with the players, the coaches, the fans,” Andrews continued. “If it’s super duper loud, I put both my ears in. It’s a lot. You can get a real massive headache.”

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To protect her ears from both external stadium volume and high-volume broadcast feeds, Andrews opted for custom-fitted, full-mold IFB earpieces rather than standard single-ear acoustic tubes. Even then, she faces a constant tug-of-war throughout all four quarters.

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Of course, it isn’t just Erin Andrews who has trouble with the loud crowd. Monday Night Football sideline reporter Laura Rutledge previously expressed her worries about losing her hearing because of loud fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s definitely Arrowhead. It is crazy in there,” the ESPN sideline reporter said via GMFB. “So, we have these ear pieces in our ears, and I always tell my husband, ‘I can’t hear.’ I am maybe losing my hearing because of places like Arrowhead.”

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Long-term exposure to loud noises above 85 decibels can actually lead to permanent ear damage, called noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). The louder the noise, the faster the loss of hearing. What’s worse is that NIHL develops pretty slowly. That makes it difficult for many to process the hearing loss. Hearing muffled sounds during conversations and buzzing or ringing in the ears are some of the early signs that people should look out for.

That’s where the IFBs come in handy. Andrews’ full-mold earpieces seal the auditory canals and block out the surrounding crowd noise. Doing so prevents her from cranking up her audio feed to dangerously high levels. Hence, she can save herself from two different sources of loud noise.