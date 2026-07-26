“I’m Sorry”: Condolences Pour In From Pat McAfee and Others as NFL Insider Mourns Personal Loss

For years, Adam Schefter has been breaking trades, injuries, and news to the world. This week, however, he has revealed something very personal. He shared on Instagram that his family’s dog, Ella, died after nearly 20 years, and tributes quickly began pouring in. One of those was a simple, heartfelt comment from Pat McAfee.

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“Ella lived almost 20 years – she would have been 20 in November – and was a part of our graduations, celebrations, happy and sad moments, ” Schefter wrote on Instagram. “We know what we had and what she meant. But for all the time we had together — and it was more than most get — it still wasn’t enough. We always will remember and love our little Ellies.”

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Ella first came to the Schefters in January 2007. According to the insider, she became part of the family before the family was even fully formed, joining them before marriage, before kids, before four more dogs came along later. His wife saw the chocolate brown labradoodle as Schefter’s “constant companion,” someone who quietly sat through countless work calls and never missed a chance to enjoy a car ride.

As the years went by, things changed. She developed dementia, started having seizures, and dealt with breathing issues. On Thursday, the family made the difficult decision to let her go.

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Ella was the third pet the Schefters lost in just 18 months, after saying goodbye to Benny and Bailey.

“We lost Benny in January 2025, Bailey this March, and now Ella. It’s too much. We now are down to two dogs, Apple and Brady. Our house feels empty, and our hearts feel broken. Ella’s pain has been transferred to us.”

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The support came in almost immediately. Pat McAfee was among the many to respond.

“I’m sorry, Schefty. We thank Ella for being such a phenomenal companion for your family through so many of life’s chapters. Sending love to you and the fam, brother,” McAfee commented.

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CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis followed with her own message.

“So sorry for your loss ❤️ nearly 20 years is incredible and only possible because of unconditional love,” Balionis wrote.

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Actress Kendall Toole chimed in, too.

“💔🐾 Sending you a huge hug and so so so sorry for your loss.😢,” she added.

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Marcus Spears, known as Swagu, kept things simple with just a 🙏🏿 emoji, while ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin sent her own message of support.

“big hugs” to Adam and his family,” Kimberley A. Martin commented.

At the end of the day, Ella wasn’t just a family pet. Judging by the response online, plenty of people understood exactly what that kind of loss feels like.