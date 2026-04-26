“I’m sorry”: Jerry Jones Issues Statement on Cowboys Messing Up Steelers’ Draft Plans

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys traded the No. 20 pick to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles

Jerry Jones insists the trade was strictly about team needs

The Steelers' GM refuses to point fingers or hold a grudge

A stunning trade involving USC wide receiver Makai Lemon defined the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were expected to select him. Unfortunately for the Steelers, that plan was upended by a single move from the Dallas Cowboys.

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The Dallas Cowboys had the 20th pick, which they received from the Green Bay Packers. But at the very last moment, they traded the pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 23rd pick and two fourth-round picks. The Eagles then drafted Lemon at 20, and the Steelers moved to OT Max Iheanachor at 21. While it was reported that the move angered the Steelers, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed that there was no intention of doing so with the Black and Gold.

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Meanwhile, Jones also apologized to the Steelers as his last-minute trade deal changed the draft scenario for the franchise. “I don’t want to get on their bad side,” Jerry said. “I’m sorry if they’re mad. But, boy, I’ll tell you what, we’ve had it happen to us a bunch of times. It traded right out from under us. That’s why we (traded) those (fifth-round picks to move up to get Caleb Downs).”

Drafting Lemon could have been huge for the Steelers. They have WR D.K. Metcalf and have added Michael Pittman Jr. this season. With a third WR who is a top prospect, their offense could have improved further. But for Jones, the move was purely business, as the trade was too beneficial for America’s Team to pass up.

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The Cowboys are fully focused on improving their defense as they finished 30th in total defense, allowing an average of 377 yards per game. With the 23rd pick, the Cowboys drafted edge rusher Malachi Lawrence to address their failing defense from last season. Moreover, moving down also helped them get more draft capital. Using the two fourth-round picks, they picked CB Devin Moore and DT L.T. Overton.

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Moreover, Jones has also mentioned that last-minute trades are a common spectacle in the draft. The Cowboys passed on WR Randy Moss for DE Greg Ellis in 1998. Despite the last-minute changes, the Steelers refused to let it dampen the mood in Pittsburgh.

Omar Khan responds to Draft-day drama

Despite the apparent mishap, the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan is keeping an optimistic outlook and refusing to play the blame game. The Steelers GM believes these things are common in the draft, as a decision in the heat of the moment can change the trajectory.

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“When the draft happens, there’s a lot of excitement that goes on,” Omar Khan told the media Saturday night, via Alan Saunders. “There was no ill intent when we made the call. As I mentioned, we have a good process, and you trust your board. The draft throws curveballs at you in every round, trust me. Things sort of take care of themselves.”

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Surprisingly, while the media points fingers at the Cowboys, it is the Steelers who let the other franchises know their target. Although they were not on the clock, they got on the phone with him. It was arguably one of the most notorious blunders in the draft.

Lemon was still on the phone with the Steelers when his agent informed him he was going to Philadelphia, a move that underscored just how popular he was after a 2025 season where he racked up 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions.

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While the NFL is likely to investigate the matter of why a franchise was on a call with a player before being called, many are also eagerly waiting to see how the pick shapes the future. Whether the Steelers dodged a bullet or let a star slip through their fingers will now become one of the most scrutinized storylines of the season.