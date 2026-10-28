“I’m Struggling”: Erin Andrews Admits Health Concerns Over Demanding FOX NFL Schedule

Erin Andrews has worked FOX’s NFL sidelines for years, but the weekly grind appears to be taking a toll. The veteran reporter opened up about the physical strain of the network’s demanding schedule, admitting she is finding it hard to keep pace.

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“I’m not in bed until 1:25. I’m nervous about what the flying’s doing to my body. I’m not kidding you. I’m really getting a little concerned here,” Andrews said on Calm Down With Erin and Charissa.

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Winding down after a game day has become a struggle too. She was quick to say she isn’t sick, but she didn’t try to make it sound easier than it is.

“I’m struggling. I’ll be okay. I’m struggling. I’m not sick, though. That’s good. But I’m struggling.”

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Andrews’ history with FOX goes back to 2012, when it was announced that she was leaving ESPN to join the network.

After years of workload, her frustration makes more sense once you look at what her fall calendar actually involves. Andrews is on the FOX broadcast most Sundays alongside Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Rinaldi, and the four of them covered the Packers and Lions game in Week 7.

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Andrews also described a halftime report after the Packers and Lions game that did not go the way she wanted. She said she normally gets time for only two questions with a head coach, but the long ramp at Ford Field gave her far more time with LaFleur, and she was back on the field with about one minute before the broadcast resumed.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to shore up my notes.’ I’m putting it all together,” Andrews said, noting she was doing it in a hurry. “And I’m like, ‘Wait, sh*t. What did he say about going for it?’ Because I never want to quote a coach and get it wrong.”

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There is little time to rest before the next one. Week 8 arrives on Sunday, Nov. 1, with Cardinals vs Cowboys, Falcons vs Buccaneers, Raiders vs Jets and Vikings vs Lions all starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Chargers vs Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Andrews gave a taste of what the travel looks like in practice with a story from after the Rams and Eagles game in Week 4. She and her group were rushing through the airport when security stopped to go through her bags.

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“But then I’m the last one because I’m like, ‘Everybody go. My bags are getting searched, and we’re not just looking for… there’s something in their metal.’ They’re holding up my Invisalign, scanning it. I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s Invisalign,’” Andrews said on the podcast this month.

The timing made it worse. The group had only reached the car that would take them from the stadium to the airport about 15 minutes before boarding, and they had already started tossing around backup plans, including heading to Newark Airport instead.

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“We got to the airport, and it is boarding before we get through TSA,” Andrews added.

In the end, they made it. By the time they got to the gate, boarding had already reached Zone 6, and Andrews was clearly relieved.

“We made it. They were boarding zone six by the time we made it. Goonies, never say die.”

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Put next to her comments about sleep and her body, the airport scramble shows how much pressure sits behind the broadcast. For now, she says she is okay, but she is not hiding that the pace is taking a toll.