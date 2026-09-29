“I’m Worried”: Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Seeks Advice for 49ers Star’s Child Amid Pregnancy

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, is pregnant with their second baby. And as her daughter, Colette, turns 14 months old, Culpo is looking ahead to welcoming the second child via Caesarean section. However, that decision has raised some concerns.

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“Any tips for navigating toddler life after a C-section?” Olivia asked her 5.3 million fans through an Instagram Story as she shared a picture of herself holding her young one. “I’m worried about not being able to pick her up or do our usual routine when she’s too little to understand why 🤍.”

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The couple announced the pregnancy while celebrating Culpo’s 34th birthday back in May. They shared a picture of themselves enjoying a picnic with little Colette and their dog, Oliver, along with a strip of sonogram. But it’s worth noting that Colette was also born through a C-section.

“The plan is I’m having a C-section because I had a C-section in July last year,” Culpo weighed in on her decision back in July 2026. “So having a VBAC [Vaginal Birth After Cesarean] wasn’t an option.”

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VBAC can be considered safe only after the doctors assess the reason, type of incision, and the number of previous C-sections. It also depends on the time between the pregnancies, overall health of the mother, and the position of the fetus.

“I scheduled it on a day where Christian has a slightly easier [schedule],” Culpo continued. “Basically, it’s on an off day for him, so he’ll be able to come just for the birth. And then aside from that, he’ll have to go back. So it’s gonna be different than my first birth.”

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Since a C-section is a pretty invasive procedure, Culpo needs enough rest and care to recover. She’d have to avoid any kind of bending and heavy lifting, and that includes picking up her toddler. Meanwhile, she also has to take care of how she gets in and out of bed. Rolling to the side before sitting up helps in managing the post-surgery pain.

As an athlete, the San Francisco 49ers’ running back stays in pretty good shape for the majority of the year. And as a pregnant lady with a baby bump, Culpo seems to become conscious of her own body around her husband.

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“Christian is so in shape and he’s just so annoyingly perfect in every single way,” Culpo said in a recent TikTok video. “Even he says, ‘You have to give yourself a year.’

Not really a bad problem to have, is it? Besides, Culpo made it clear in another TikTok video that she was not worried about the pregnancy weight gain.

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“I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am growing a baby,” she said in a TikTok video on September 23. “Every time I see that I’m growing, I always think that my baby’s growing—and that means that my baby’s healthy.”

But the problem with being a star athlete is that sometimes you have to divide your time, even if you don’t want to.

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Culpo said, “Christian is leaving the day I give birth. I’m going for the C-section, and then he has to leave that same day. It’s the football season. He is playing in San Francisco and I’m giving birth in LA.”

For now, Olivia Culpo needs to split her attention between her babies and her husband. After all, McCaffrey has to face the Denver Broncos in the upcoming week.