Shane Steichen Denies Daniel Jones the Keys to Colts Offense Despite Shining Endorsement

A few weeks ago, Shane Steichen named Daniel Jones the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, and even made him one of the team captains. The former Giants star beat out the likes of Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard for the spot. It was a clear sign of trust from Steichen, though he’s still easing Jones into the role. After all, he recently handed the keys to the team’s offense to another key player.

During a recent press conference, the Colts’ head coach was asked about what role Jonathan Taylor will play in 2025. He didn’t hesitate: Taylor is the one driving the offense this season. “How he goes is how we go, too, as an offense,” claimed Steichen.

Jonathan Taylor was undoubtedly the star player for the Colts during the 2024 season. Playing 14 of the 17 games last season, the 26-year-old amassed a whopping 1,431 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. It was a huge improvement on his part, as he returned to fine form following two injury-ridden seasons. In fact, Steichen seems ready to rely on his legs rather than Daniel Jones‘ arm in the 2025 season.

Safe to say, Taylor will be looking to reward Shane Steichen’s trust with another 1,000+ yard, double-digit touchdown season. That, of course, depends on his ability to stay healthy. But what about Daniel Jones? He may have been named the starting quarterback and even given a captain’s role, but he’s still new to the team, and not everyone’s convinced yet.

Last week, when the leadership announcement was made, linebacker Zaire Franklin, a six-time captain for the Colts, stayed quiet, choosing not to join the celebration after Jones was named captain. Franklin has always been vocal about his respect for Anthony Richardson, and while he didn’t openly criticize the decision, his reaction spoke volumes. However, he diplomatically praised both quarterbacks for how they handled the competition, saying they pushed each other and kept the team’s focus in the right place.

Still, despite the mixed reactions in the locker room, head coach Shane Steichen has made it clear he believes in Daniel Jones and trusts him to lead the offense with professionalism and grit.

Shane Steichen praised Daniel Jones for adding to the Colts’ “edge”

Daniel Jones didn’t arrive in Indianapolis with a glowing reputation, but since signing his one-year, $14 million deal, he’s turned heads. Steichen even credited him with bringing a new “edge” to the Colts’ offense, thanks to the way he’s worked and carried himself since day one.

At the same press conference where Shane Steichen said the offense would run through Jonathan Taylor, he also had good things to say about Daniel Jones. He mentioned that the team was focused on building an edge during the offseason, and in his view, they pulled it off. A big part of that, he said, was because of the way Jones showed up and went to work.

When asked how Jones played a role in adding to the team’s “edge.” Steichen responded by crediting the QB for his professionalism and work ethic, adding that it is something the coaches and players have made note of. “He’s been a pro from the day he walked in here. The way he’s worked, people have seen it throughout the building, his teammates, the coaches. And I think that adds to it. A guy that’s always prepared and ready to roll, and the way he works. That creates an edge in itself.”

The 2025 season should be an exciting one for Shane Steichen and his players, with Indianapolis Colts kicking off their season against the Miami Dolphins. It will be interesting to see if both Jones and Taylor can help the Colts break their 11-game Week 1 losing streak.