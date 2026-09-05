Influencer Allison Kuch Announces Exciting New Career Move With Ex-NFLer Husband Isaac Rochell on TikTok

Allison Kuch spent years documenting life as a TikTok content creator with over 3 million followers, while Isaac Rochell played for seven seasons in the NFL. After his retirement in 2025, it seems that the two have entered a new phase in their lives. This time, the news does not involve anything related to football. Allison Kuch has just dropped a bombshell.

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“Casually releasing the biggest news of my career on a random Tuesday in September,” she wrote alongside a TikTok video that had fans doing a double take. Turns out, she and her husband Isaac Rochell are launching their very own podcast, and it’s coming to Netflix.

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The show is called Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac, and it hits the streaming platform exclusively on October 22nd. Kuch shared all the details on Instagram, and honestly, her caption alone tells you everything you need to know about the vibe.

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“We are SO excited to officially join the Netflix family and even more excited that we get to do it together,” Kuch wrote on Instagram. “Because apparently being married wasn’t enough of a joint commitment? So we’re adding microphones.”

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According to what Allison explained, the show works by having her and Isaac go through stories fans send in about their craziest relationship problems each week. She said these would include bad dates, annoying in-laws, marriage fights, family stress, and the kind of arguments that really need someone else to step in and settle.

Kuch mentioned that the two of them would share their honest, no-filter opinions and try, as she puts it, to actually agree with each other. She added that since it’s the two of them, they’d probably end up sharing some of their own drama too.

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Netflix seems genuinely thrilled to have them on board too. Brandon Riegg, the platform’s Vice President of Nonfiction Series, explained why podcasts fit so well into their lineup.

“Podcasts are a way for members to get more of the genres, stories, and personalities they love. No matter where or when you want to listen or watch, we have a curated selection of podcasts representing the best of true crime, sports, comedy, food, and storytelling of every kind,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Nonfiction Series.

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Now let’s talk about the man standing next to Kuch on this new venture. Her husband, Isaac Rochell, suited up for 78 games in his seven-year career. He played for the Chargers, Colts, Browns, and Raiders.

When he retired in 2025, Isaac had 9.5 sacks, 113 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, one interception, and one safety to show for his efforts on the field. When retiring, Isaac could not just walk away without something symbolic; he signed a one-day contract with the Chargers to end it all.

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Long before Netflix ever came knocking, Rochell and Kuch had already won fans over as one of the internet’s favorite couples. According to PEOPLE, their story goes all the way back to college, when they kept things going long-distance while he played ball in Indiana and she studied in Michigan. Since then, they’ve built a life together that now includes two daughters, Scottie Bee and Pepper Jo.

Now they’re teaming up for something new, and fans clearly cannot wait to see what chaos unfolds.