Injured Tank Dell Bold Claim Turns Heads After Texans GM Confirmed Return Possibility

With 11:48 left in the third quarter, Tank Dell rushed for a 30-yard catch in the end zone in Week 16 (2024) against the Chiefs. But the moment quickly turned tragic when a collision with teammate Jared Wayne left him with devastating knee injuries, including a torn ACL, damaged MCL, LCL, and meniscus, and a dislocated kneecap. But the Texans player hopes to get back, carrying a bold energy and an even bolder claim about his comeback.

The wide receiver grabbed attention with a mesmerizing new video from his campaign for NÜ Energy drinks. But it was the caption that was worth more. “Making my way back to the field with all NÜ ENERGY,” he wrote. Now, the post has everyone wondering if he is hinting at a return. And more importantly, is he healthy enough to play in the 2025 season? The speculation around his return is only getting bigger.

After being sidelined for the 2024 season, the wide receiver was expected to begin the 2025–26 campaign on injured reserve. Given the severity of his injury, he may have to miss a big portion, or possibly the entirety of the season, as per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “Dell is expected to begin the season on injured reserve and will likely miss the entire season, per sources, as it is regarded as much better for his long-term outlook for his career to miss this year and get back to full strength,” Wilson wrote.

This was a huge blow for the team, as the receiver had built strong chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud during the last few years. “It was an emotional gut punch,” coach DeMeco Ryans said back in July. “Outstanding attitude.. He’s in every meeting in the front row with a football in his hand,” he added when asked about the player’s rehab.

But earlier in May, the coach mentioned that while there is still no timeline for his return, he explained that Dell will rejoin the roster once he is fully healthy and ready to play. That remains the same in August.

Now, in Dell’s absence, and following Stefon Diggs’ departure, the coaching staff and front office felt the need to make adjustments to maintain balance and give Dell the time he needs to recover. So, their first move was trading for reliable veteran Christian Kirk. They then turned to free agency, signing Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios to strengthen depth. In the 2025 draft, the Texans doubled down by selecting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the second and third rounds.

Perhaps the most encouraging development, however, is Nico Collins’ return. After battling hamstring issues last season, he is now practicing at full speed and is expected to be the Texans’ top option in the passing game. At the same time, the team continues to hold out hope for Dell’s eventual return.

GM Nick Caserio gives new hope for the H-town

During the training camp, when Dell started on the physically unable to perform list, Texans general manager Nick Caserio stressed that a return is still possible. He said if the WR gets to a position to get back in the field, “Then great. If he’s not, he’s not. He’s in the building every day. He’s working really hard, but we’re not going to put a timetable on anything.” He praised the WR for his efforts.

As per sources, Dell underwent surgery in March and had a cleanup procedure earlier this summer. While he hasn’t been able to get back just yet, he has stayed active off it, attending events like the C.J. Stroud Foundation backpack drive and a throwing session in Toronto.

Meanwhile, through Instagram, Dell has also continued to send encouraging messages to his teammates as well as fans as he works toward a comeback. After Stroud posted a reel flaunting his workout for the 2025 season, Dell quickly reshared it with the caption, “I’m right there with you all year long.” He yearns to play football, and his dedication is evident in his posts.

Before the injury sidelined him, the 25-year-old put together a solid 2024 season with 51 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns. While the recovery process is expected to take time, Dell has made it clear he isn’t giving up.