Insider Gives Clarity on Growing Belief That Money Held Up Aaron Rodgers Decision

The longer Aaron Rodgers remained undecided on his next career move this offseason, the more questions came up. Now that he is confirmed to play his 22nd season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the questions stacked up about what took him so long to make up his mind. While there was a growing belief that money held things up, an insider recently shed light on the key factor that may explain the wait.

“Money was never an issue with the delay,” noted Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Both sides agreed on a ballpark figure at least a month ago,” sources said. ”

As it turns out, it was never about the money; his delay in returning to the Steelers was largely due to a mix of personal reflection on retirement, the team’s coaching transition, and complex contract negotiations that lasted right up until the start of offseason activities.

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Following a 30-6 wild-card loss to the Texans in January, the 42-year-old quarterback publicly stated he needed time to consider whether to return for a 22nd season or retire.

While there was never an official deadline for Rodgers to inform the Steelers about his decision, the team reportedly believed they would have clarity by key points in the offseason. Initially, there was optimism that he might commit to a 22nd NFL season by the start of the NFL Combine in late February.

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When no decision came then, the expectation shifted toward the NFL Draft on April 23, based on ongoing conversations between both sides. But when the draft passed without an answer, speculation surrounding Rodgers’ future only intensified.

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That uncertainty grew even more on April 28, when the Steelers placed a rarely used tender on Rodgers. It was a strategic move aimed at preserving their chance to receive a compensatory draft pick if he signed elsewhere before July 22.

But now, luckily for the Steelers, Rodgers agreed on Saturday to a one-year deal, worth up to $25 million with $22 million guaranteed. His return reunites him with Mike McCarthy, the coach he spent 13 seasons with in Green Bay, and brings him back just in time for the start of organized team activities on Monday.

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Imago Oct 26, 2025: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the 2025 Steelers vs Packers game in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20251027_faf_cp5_234 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

And according to those involved, this had been the plan from the beginning.

Why Rodgers chose to wait this long before agreeing to a new deal is something only he can fully explain. Still, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ patience with the former MVP was not going to last forever if no decision came by May 18.

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That timeline appeared to be understood on both sides. It also explains why Rodgers remained in constant communication with McCarthy, why he spent more than a week in town, and why the Steelers never felt the need to formally meet with him during the process. For them, this was always the expected outcome.

While Gerry Dulac has given his take on the QB1’s return, an insider recently gave a different insight on why he chose to come back.

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Another insider explains the reason behind Aaron Rodgers’ comeback

Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. When he joined the franchise, any narrative about being a bad teammate faded. By keeping things simple, he focused on keeping a positive environment in the locker room and building strong chemistry with teammates. It was one of the reasons the team clicked, winning the AFC North division.

What really fueled his return wasn’t just million-dollar checks or his willingness to play for the 2026 campaign but his strong locker room relationships, per NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

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“A league source said, ‘He loved it here, loves the guys,.” noted Josina Anderson on X.

While Rodgers will be without one of his closest teammates from last season, 2025 Steelers MVP Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh has added plenty of offensive firepower, including Michael Pittman Jr., who arrived in a trade back in March. Now, Rodgers heads into the 2026 season with one of the strongest supporting casts he’s had in years, and he appears more motivated than ever to prove his doubters wrong.