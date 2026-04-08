Iowa State DT Dom Orange Works Out for 10 NFL Teams After Quad Injury Kept Him Out of Predraft Process

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- Dom Orange held a workout for NFL scouts on Tuesday
- Orange moved exceptionally well during drills
- Sources report Orange will likely be underdrafted
Forced to the sidelines by a quad injury during the most critical evaluation period of his career, Iowa State DT Dom Orange finally got his chance to impress NFL scouts on Tuesday. A 1.68-second 10-yard split is elite for any defensive tackle, but for a player coming off a quad injury that wiped out his predraft process, it’s a statement.
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That’s exactly the statement The Big Citrus made to NFL teams on Tuesday in attendance.
- Atlanta Falcons
- Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Chicago Bears
- Buffalo Bills
- Detroit Lions
More teams would have likely attended, but they have already started with the final draft meetings.
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Orange measured 6-foot-2 and 321 pounds, hit 31.5 inches in the vertical jump, completed 27 reps on the bench, and ran the 40 once, timing 5.15 seconds, though he did pull up after 35 yards due to tightness in his hamstring. His 10-yard split came in between 1.68 and 1.70 seconds, a terrific mark. His short shuttle time of 4.65 seconds was also impressive.
The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans had defensive line coaches on hand who ran drills.
Orange moved exceptionally well during drills, especially laterally, proving he’s more than just an up-the-field gap occupier. His ability to bend and adjust was also impressive.
Orange will likely be underdrafted due to his inability to participate in the Senior Bowl because of the quad injury. People feel there’s still a chance he ends up in the late part of Day 2, and at the very least, he will come off the board early in Round 4.
He has official-30 visits scheduled with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Buffalo Bills.
Written by
Edited by
Antra Koul