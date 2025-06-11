brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Is Aaron Rodgers Married? All About His Wife “Brittani”: Relationship History and Dating Life of New Steelers QB

ByKomal

Jun 10, 2025 | 8:29 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly married! Yep, you read that right. The new Steelers QB dropped the bomb casually during the Steelers’ minicamp. The quarterback told TMZ he tied the knot “a couple of months ago.” Fans had been speculating ever since he showed up at the Kentucky Derby rocking a mysterious black band on that finger. Then he wore it again while signing his contract with Pittsburgh. Rodgers was later spotted wearing the same band on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. And most recently during a golf outing with his new Steelers’ teammates last weekend. So, this brings us to the question:

Who is Aaron Rodgers’ wife?

As for who he married? That part’s still under wraps, though Rodgers had mentioned a woman named Brittani (with an “i”) on The Pat McAfee Show late last year. He said things were getting serious by April, and it sounds like they went all in. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has kept things private. Remember his engagement to Shailene Woodley? That came out of nowhere, too. Before that, it was Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn, both high-profile, both headline-worthy. But this time? Feels different. Older Rodgers. Quieter Rodgers. A guy just trying to live, win games, and apparently, keep his personal life out of the spotlight. The mystery surrounding Brittani, with no last name and no Instagram deep dives, only adds fuel to the intrigue. Steelers fans now not only get a potential Hall of Fame quarterback, but they also get to play detective in his love life. All we know for sure? QB is off the market, and he seems perfectly cool keeping it that way.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned….

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Aaron Rodgers' mystery wife: A sign of maturity or just another chapter in his unpredictable life?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved