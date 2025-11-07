Is Aaron Rodgers vs. Justin Herbert A ‘Torch-Passing Moment’? Previewing Steelers at Chargers

Justin Herbert hasn’t achieved Aaron Rodgers-level status – yet.

But some numbers establish that the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback might be on that sort of trajectory. And there is testimony that suggests the same.

Earlier this year, Chargers tight end Tyler Conklin, who played with Rodgers last season with the New York Jets, suggested that Herbert is the best QB he’s ever played with.

“Justin is one hell of a football player,” said the eight-year NFL veteran Conklin. “Just all around, everything he can do…He’s probably one of the better, if not the best, football player I’ve had the ability to play with. I’ve played with some good ones, but (Herbert) is special.”

Are we in the process of seeing the torch of QB greatness being passed?

In fairness, Conklin’s tie with Rodgers came in 2024, with the 40-year-old QB experiencing some natural decline after being a four-time MVP as the leader of the Green Bay Packers.

But it’s nevertheless lofty praise for Herbert, who will get a head-to-head chance to prove its veracity this Sunday night when Rodgers and the 5-3 Pittsburgh Steelers visit the 6-3 Chargers in NFL Week 10.

Herbert’s stats so far this year aren’t spectacular. But the last time these two teams played? In 2021, he had 382 yards passing, 90 yards rushing, and threw a game-winning 53-yard touchdown in a notable 41-37 victory for the Chargers.

Meanwhile, Rodgers, in his first season in Pittsburgh – and as it’s planned, his only season there as he is likely to retire after 2025 – has been efficient for the Steelers. So far, he stats are: 1,692 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 68.7% completion percentage.

“Nothing but respect. To do it at the highest level … Tremendous competitor. He has a great desire to win. Does anything and everything for his team to win,” said Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh on Rodgers.

Herbert, 27, is in his sixth NFL season. For all of his promise, his Chargers have yet to stack up major wins. Los Angeles, during Herbert’s time, is at a humble 0-2 in the playoffs.

If that aforementioned “torch” is to be passed? As far as the Chargers are concerned, Sunday night would be a fine time, with Herbert poised to outplay a legend he grew up admiring.

“I’ve grown up watching so many of these quarterbacks,” said Herbert, mentioning Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Rodgers.

“The way that Aaron Rodgers protected the football and limited his turnovers and just found ways to make big plays at the end of the game. He was showing up in intense, tight games, he was going to make a play. I think that’s the part of the quarterback game that you really try and emulate. There’s no surprise why he’s had so much success.” The QB added.

And this week? Before Justin Herbert can “be” Aaron Rodgers, he probably has to beat Aaron Rodgers.