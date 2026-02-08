Is Bad Bunny Still Dating Kendall Jenner? Super Bowl LX Halftime Performer’s Current Relationship Status revealed

Being one of the most recognized rappers around the world, there’s obvious curiosity about who Bad Bunny is dating. Besides being a rapper, he is also a singer, record producer, and, most recently, an actor who acted in Happy Gilmore 2. To add more to his resume, Bad Bunny will perform during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Despite having all these things to talk about, fans are more interested in knowing his relationship status. More importantly, is he still dating Kendall Jenner?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Bad Bunny still dating Kendall Jenner?

No, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are not dating. Despite having an on-and-off relationship, the rapper and the television personality reportedly broke up in the summer of 2024. It was a mutual breakup, with both of them agreeing that the relationship had run its course.

Why did Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner break up?

As per the reports, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner started dating in early 2023. Neither of them confirmed it, but they were spotted together at several events. They even shot a romantic GUCCI campaign together. Unfortunately, they ended their relationship in December of that year. While the reason for their breakup was never disclosed, there were rumors of the supermodel seeing his ex-boyfriend, Devon Booker.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, the couple reconciled, but this time, too, their relationship did not last. They broke up in the same year. Similar to their first breakup, the reason remains undisclosed, but InStyle reported that Jenner was not ready to tie the knot and settle down yet. She wanted to return to her single self. Since then, there has been no news of them getting back together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who is Bad Bunny dating now?

Currently, Bad Bunny is still single. There were a few rumors of him rekindling his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, in 2025. The “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” track from his studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, caught the fans’ attention with how it subtly referenced their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the subtle reference, the duo was spotted at the Elvis Crespo concert in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. But they did not arrive together. They entered the concert at different times. As of now, there’s no confirmation from either side whether something is brewing between them or not.

Bad Bunny’s relationship history

Sources report that Bad Bunny has been in two other relationships besides Kendall Jenner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez

His first relationship was with Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez. They first met at the University of Puerto Rico. She was the one who coined the “Bad Bunny Baby” phrase, which was later used in the tracks. Bunny and Hernandez parted ways in 2017, with the former walking the path of music and the latter pursuing law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriela Berlingeri

Following his breakup with Hernandez, Bunny met Gabriela Berlingeri in 2017. They first met in Puerto Rico after the rapper sang at Zion and Lennox’s concert. Gabriela has regularly contributed to his projects during that period. “En Casita” and Un Verano Sin Ti” have her vocals in them. She also made an appearance on Bad Bunny’s Playboy cover. Unfortunately, they broke up in 2022. Even after breaking up, they were in good relations, as Bunny attended her birthday party in January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

What has Bad Bunny said about love and relationships?

Bad Bunny may not be successful in relationships, but he does have some great insights on love. During an interview with ET, he mentioned that trust and honesty are the foundation of a relationship. People have to be honest from the beginning. Pretending to be someone else from the beginning is not something one should do. It just catches the essence of what the rapper says in his mother tongue.

“Confianza, pero lo importante es siempre ser tú mismo y ser… abrirte y ser honesto siempre,” said Bad Bunny.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the relationship is one of the hot topics around Bad Bunny, he is sure to make headlines in the upcoming week. Everyone is eagerly awaiting his performance at the halftime show of Super Bowl LX.