Is Cardi B Performing With Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show? All We Know About Surprise Guests

The Super Bowl LX halftime show is set to be Bad Bunny’s historic stage, but a brewing rumor involving Cardi B and a New England Patriots star is stealing the spotlight. As the Puerto Rican icon prepares to lead the first-ever solo Spanish-language headlining set at Levi’s Stadium, fans are laser-focused on whether his “I Like It” collaborator will join the party. With Cardi’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, taking the field for the Patriots, the professional and personal ties have turned a simple cameo theory into the weekend’s biggest mystery.

Is Cardi B confirmed to be at the Super Bowl LX halftime show?

No, Cardi isn’t confirmed to be at the Super Bowl LX halftime. The NFL has officially announced Bad Bunny for the halftime, and he will be accompanied by Puerto Rican deaf performer Celimar Rivera Cosme, who will be doing a Puerto Rican Sign Language (LSPR) performance.

The rumor of Cardi’s possible appearance is due to her professional history with the King of Latin Trap. In her debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B and Bad Bunny collaborated to release the song “I Like It.” The song became a chart-buster, topping the US Billboard Hot 100. The track has amassed over 1.7 billion views on YouTube. Keeping it in mind, if Bad Bunny indeed sings that song during the Super Bowl LX halftime, Cardi could make a cameo.

What has Cardi B said about performing with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl LX halftime?

Ahead of Super Bowl LX, Cardi made an appearance at the recent Fanatics event, where she was asked about the Patriots versus Seahawks game and the halftime performance by Bad Bunny. When she was questioned about whether she would make a possible cameo to sing I Like It on the stage with Bad Bunny, she gave a short yet calculated answer, keeping the suspense alive.

“It would be exciting,” Cardi B stated.

What has Bad Bunny said about guest appearances at halftime?

Three days before Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, the recent Grammy winner was asked about his upcoming halftime performance and Cardi B’s possible guest appearance in a press conference. While he responded to the question, he deliberately kept it vague.

“You know that’s something that I’m not gonna tell you,” said Bad Bunny. “I don’t know why you asked that.”

Meanwhile, it’s not the first performance of Bad Bunny at the grandest stage of football. He previously made a guest appearance at Super Bowl LIV in 2020, which was held in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Interestingly, he sang the I Like It song with the headliners that year—Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Who else is rumored to join Bad Bunny on stage?

While Cardi B generates the most buzz due to the NFL connection, she isn’t the only name swirling in the rumor mill. Fans and analysts have pointed to other frequent collaborators who could join the Puerto Rican superstar.

Rosalía remains a top prediction among insiders. The Spanish superstar collaborated with Bad Bunny on the hit “La Noche de Anoche” and has previously performed live with him.

Drake is another massive name circulating in the speculation. The two global icons teamed up for the chart-topping track “MIA,” which would fit the magnitude of the Super Bowl stage.

Jhayco could also make an appearance to perform “Dákiti.” The track was a global phenomenon and became the first Latin song to top the Billboard Global 200, making it a likely setlist inclusion.

How did Stefon Diggs respond to questions about Cardi B performing?

On February 2, 2026, the Patriots’ wide receiver made an appearance at the Super Bowl LX Opening Night, where he was asked about Bad Bunny for the halftime show and a possible surprise from his girlfriend, Cardi.

Imago Cardi B, Stefon Diggs, Credits: X.com @ hear_and_there_

When a reporter asked whether Cardi B would share the stage to sing I Like It with the Puerto Rican rapper, Diggs’ answer provided more ambiguity than clarity about the rumor.

“I don’t know; we can call and ask her,” said Diggs before changing the topic.

Where is Cardi B during the Super Bowl LX weekend?

Cardi B is in the San Francisco Bay Area during Super Bowl LX weekend, as she is set to be at Levi’s Stadium to support her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, who is taking the field for the New England Patriots. The day before the big game, she was at the Fanatics event, which included football stars like Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, and Tom Brady. Additionally, the event was attended by Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Kevin Hart.