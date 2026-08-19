Is CeeDee Lamb Dating Von Miller’s Ex-Wife? Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Cowboys WR Spotted With Megan Denise at a Nightclub

CeeDee Lamb has found himself at the center of a new off-field storyline. And this story includes rising rumors around the Cowboys wide receiver’s dating life. However, scrutiny arose when netizens began to identify the lady as Megan Denise, the former partner of the Cowboys’ new teammate Von Miller.

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According to Sideline Confidential, Lamb and Denise were recently spotted together at a Dallas nightclub. Another clip showed the pair holding hands inside a car. These visuals were seemingly enough to churn the rumor mills. The footage sparked speculation online that the Cowboys stars’ personal lives may now be romantically connected. It got more attention, particularly because of Denise’s past relationship with Miller.

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Von Miller has just signed with the Dallas Cowboys for one year and $5.5 million. For Lamb, the attention comes at an interesting time. The Cowboys wide receiver remains one of the central figures in Dallas’ offense, while the arrival of Miller has added another major veteran name to the team’s roster.

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It’s worth noting that the viral clip doesn’t confirm that Lamb and Denise are romantically involved. And neither of them has said anything to confirm the rumors. But it’s not the first time these rumors have spiked.

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Back in July, WAGS Unfiltered took to Instagram and reported rumors of Lamb and Denise being spotted at FIVEam, a nightclub in Dallas. As per their sources, Lamb made a quick exit when Miller allegedly showed up at the venue.

But do the rumors have any link to Miller and Denise’s past?

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How was the relationship between Von Miller and Megan Denise like?

Denise and Miller have had a lengthy and complicated relationship. They began dating back in 2017. But in 2021, the linebacker reportedly accused his ex-wife of seeking attention elsewhere and parted ways with her. He also expressed his regret about the pregnancy just after his son was born in mid-2021.

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The couple had an on-and-off relationship. In late 2023, they got back together for the birth of their third child. But things turned awry when Denise accused the linebacker of assaulting her following an argument. As per her claims, Miller put pressure on her neck during her pregnancy. However, Miller claimed that they were false claims. But now, the story seems to proceed in a completely different way.

As the Cowboys gear up for a highly anticipated season, the spotlight on Dallas continues to burn bright both on and off the gridiron. Of course, internet detectives will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Lamb’s personal life. But the real question is whether the team can block out the noise.

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If Lamb and Miller can maintain their professionalism and keep any potential awkwardness out of the locker room, the Cowboys might just survive the tabloid frenzy. But in Dallas, keeping the focus strictly on football is often easier said than done.