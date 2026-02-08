Is Coco Jones Married? Husband, Salary, Net Worth & More About Super Bowl LX National Anthem Singer

All eyes are fixated on Super Bowl LX with the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks taking on the AFC Champion, the New England Patriots. Amid the action on the gridiron, the Super Bowl preshow will be an electrifying spectacle featuring globally recognized, award-winning artists, including Coco Jones.

Coco Jones is set to perform Lift Every Voice and Sing in the preshow. It’s often referred to as the black national anthem. So who exactly is Coco Jones? Let’s delve into her relationship, net worth, salary, and more.

Who is Coco Jones’ husband?

Coco Jones isn’t married yet, so she currently doesn’t have a husband. However, she has a partner. The 28-year-old musician is engaged to the NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers’ shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell. The couple got engaged on July 11, 2025, when the NBA star proposed to the ICU singer during a vacation.

They met two years before the engagement at the Fourth of July party of the businessman, Michael Rubin. They reportedly started dating shortly after the first meeting but initially kept the relationship status private. However, they were frequently snapped together in public.

Jones attended the Paris Olympics 2024, supporting the NBA star during his matches. Additionally, they were also spotted at the Usher’s concert the same year. After months of speculation, the singer finally opened up about the relationship on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast in early 2025.

What is Coco Jones’ salary?

Coco Jones is primarily a music artist, but she widens her versatility by venturing into different fields. Aside from her music career, she is also an actress, previously working as a child artist.

Jones doesn’t have a specific annual salary, but she has different income streams. She reportedly charges between $50,000 to 200,000 for a private event, while her live performance fees are likely to be well over $150,000.

What is Coco Jones’ net worth?

Coco Jones’ Net worth is approximately $7 million, culminating from her career in acting, music, and social media.

As a child artist in her early years, she worked with Disney and later transitioned to an independent career, which contributed to her overall net worth.

However, her music career has been her most profitable and successful option, with the song ICU winning her a Grammy Award in 2024. Her debut album, Why Not More, sold over 100,000 units in 2025, which reflected on her total net worth.

Moreover, Jones has over 5 million Instagram followers and has partnered with brands such as Carnation Milk, Bumble, and Boohoo. The 28-year-old’s brand collaborations and social media income directly affect her overall net worth.

Coco Jones’ professional career and achievements

Coco Jones began her career in the early 2010s, with her acting breakthrough coming in her role as Roxie in Let It Shine. While she has had recurring roles since, her most significant acting gig as an adult came as Hillary Banks in Bel-Air, which aired for three seasons from 2022 to 2025.

When she entered the music industry, Jones didn’t take long to become a chart topper. Her Grammy-winning song, ICU, topped the Billboard R&B Airplay chart. The debut album, Why Not More, was also nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards, although it didn’t win.

Following the success of her music career, Coco Jones has joined the ranks of elite artists like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez, who are Disney actresses-turned-musicians. And performing at Super Bowl LX will be one of the biggest landmarks of her flourishing music career.