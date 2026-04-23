Is Fernando Mendoza Dating? All You Need To Know About His Relationship Status

As Fernando Mendoza continues to build momentum in college football, fans have started wondering about his relationship status. Despite the growing attention, Mendoza has not publicly shared any details about his dating life. He seems to prefer keeping things low-key off the field, with his attention firmly fixed on football.

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Is Fernando Mendoza currently single or does he have a girlfriend?

Fernando Mendoza is currently not publicly known to be in a relationship. Despite growing attention around his football career, there is no confirmed information about him having a girlfriend. He continues to keep his personal life private, focusing primarily on his development and success on the field.

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Why did Fernando Mendoza choose not to date during college?

Mendoza made a conscious decision to avoid dating because he believed it would interfere with his development as a quarterback. He openly explained that being in a relationship would require time and emotional energy that he preferred to invest in football.

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In his own words, spending evenings with a girlfriend could replace valuable hours watching game film or training. He said, “If I have a girlfriend, I’d give her my all. That means, from 6 to 9 PM, [I’d] go hang out with her, maybe get dinner or something.”

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He understood that if he committed to someone, he would give them his full attention, and that would come at the cost of his preparation. Rather than split his focus, he chose to eliminate the distraction entirely and dedicate himself fully to reaching the NFL.

Did Fernando Mendoza’s “No Girlfriend” rule actually work?

The results speak for themselves. After transferring from California to Indiana, Mendoza had a breakout 2025 season, throwing for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns. He went on to win the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to a 27-21 victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship, securing the program’s first title. His disciplined approach, including his decision to stay single, played a key role in maximizing his performance.

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What once seemed like a strict personal rule turned out to be a calculated move that helped him reach the top of college football and position himself as a likely No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.