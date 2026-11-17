Who would have thought covering the Ravens vs. Chargers game would become a place for taking a dig at Jensen Huang?

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“Asians still allowed to wear leather jackets, or is it too soon? NFL Live from Baltimore today,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes said on her X page, posting a picture wearing a black leather jacket.

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Because both Kimes and Huang are of Asian descent, her caption was a clear nod to the former tech boss, who turned the black leather jacket into his signature uniform before his sudden fall from grace. By asking if it was “too soon,” she playfully poked at how fast his once-iconic look became awkward to wear in public.

Kimes’s sarcastic comments come from Jensen Huang’s fashion sense. For almost 20 years, Jensen Huang has been known for wearing black leather jackets. However, after reports of his alleged affairs and his resignation from Nvidia, his favourite outfit has become a meme.

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The scandal quickly moved beyond tech news and took over mainstream social media, turning Huang’s go-to look into an easy punchline across pop culture. When one of ESPN’s biggest NFL voices brings a Silicon Valley joke onto a pregame broadcast, it shows just how far the story has crossed over into everyday conversation.

Even Washington Post’s Shane O’Neill described Huang’s leather jackets as a sign of a midlife crisis.

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Huang usually wears a black leather jacket with a black T-shirt and black jeans. The outfit has become his trademark at public events and technology conferences. In a September interview with CBS, he revealed that he owns around 30 to 40 leather jackets. He also said that his wife, Lori Huang, helps choose them for him.

The criticism started after Huang’s extramarital affairs came to light.

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In October, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed, of having links to Chinese intelligence.

They allegedly believed she had been recruited by Beijing to get close to Nvidia’s CEO. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang. Her company also came under scrutiny over allegations that Nvidia chips were being sent to China despite US restrictions on their export.

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These reports raised concerns about whether someone with possible links to China could get access to sensitive information through Nvidia’s CEO. However, China rejected the allegations, calling them baseless, and no criminal charges were reported against either Huang.

Nvidia’s board started an independent investigation to find out whether a foreign intelligence group had targeted Jensen Huang. It also revealed that there was no evidence of leaking company information.

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On November 8, Nvidia shared an email in which Huang admitted that he had cheated on his wife and apologized to his family.

After everything was out, Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president, CEO, and board member on November 12, 2026. Following his exit, CFO Colette Kress took over as interim CEO while continuing her finance role.

This isn’t the first time that this kind of situation has occurred. In 2012, Lockheed Martin removed Chris Kubasik from his position just weeks before he was expected to become CEO after an investigation found that he had a close personal relationship with an employee who worked under him.

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With Kimes bringing the joke onto national sports television, it is clear that Huang’s signature jacket will remain a pop culture punchline long after his exit from Nvidia.