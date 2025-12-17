Is Jen Hale Married? Husband, Net Worth, Salary & More About FOX Reporter

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Jen Hale? Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter

‘s personal story is far deeper than what the cameras capture. The longtime NFL reporter has survived a health crisis that would have forced her to retire before she could even begin her career. From the time Jen started working on her career to now, the NFL reporter has seen a lot of changes in her personal life. Let’s take a look at her personal life, her family details, and learn more about her in detail.

​Jen Hale is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports, where she works alongside

What are Jen Hale’s journalism career details? Jen’s association with Fox Sports​

and. She is also a reporter for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans on Bally Sports New Orleans and also does college football assignments on Fox Sports. She was born on February 28, 1978.

Before Fox Sports, Jen covered politics for KNOE-TV in Monroe, Louisiana, then switched to WAFB in Baton Rouge as a Capitol correspondent. She was a weekend anchor and reporter at WVTM in Birmingham, Alabama, where she worked on the Historic Plantations of Alabama Black Belt in 2009. She was also a correspondent for MSNBC in Birmingham.

She made her sporting breakthrough as an anchor in the morning show on WVUE-DT in New Orleans. LSU friends invited her to interview ex-athletes and special guests at LSU football matches on a website. This work, combined with her association with the New Orleans Saints, prompted people in the Saints organisation to refer her to Fox Sports.

What is Jen Hale’s marital status?

​Hale announced her engagement on social media on July 18, 2022. However, by June 2023, she deleted that announcement on her social media, and no longer wears the engagement ring.

​Is Jen Hale dating someone?

There is no news about Jen Hale’s dating status. No public statements address her relationship status as of now.

​Does Jen Hale have children?

Hale adopted her niece on October 15, 2024. She lives with her family in New Orleans in the French Quarter.

Who are Jen Hale’s parents?

Hale’s father,

, was a federal agent who fought dr—g and human tr—icking. When Hale was 16 years old, her father passed away because of a heart attack, and he had never informed his family that he had a heart disease called cardiomyopathy, which weakens the heart.

Rodney knew something was wrong with his heart, but kept it secret, falsely claiming he was travelling for work when checking into hospitals as many as nine times.

“He wanted to exhaust all avenues of treatment before he said anything to any of us,” said Jen Hale.

What is Jen Hale’s net worth? What is Jen Hale’s salary at Fox Sports?

Jen Hale earns approximately $87,000 annually in her role as an NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports. The figure represents her salary in her different reporting roles to the network.

What is ​Jen Hale’s family background?

Hale is a native of New Orleans and was raised in Alabama. She spent time in Germany on a fellowship with Northwestern University to learn the relationship between the US and Germany after the collapse of Communism. Outside of her broadcasting, in 2015, Hale started All Access Sideline Pass, an organisation that teaches and empowers young women in the New Orleans community by offering outreach and seminars.

Jen’s initiatives include Alzheimer’s research, Speech and Hearing Impaired Foundation, among others, and she is the spokesperson for Women’s Health at Thibodaux Regional Hospital. In 2015, New Orleans Magazine ranked her among the most successful female individuals in the city.

In 2016, during the NFL season, Hale received a diagnosis that reframed her entire existence. She was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, the most common form of the condition, and had a heart function rate of just 16%. She wore a portable defibrillator for six months until medication helped restore her heart function to normal.

Doctors had first informed her that she could have five years to live. The diagnosis came after months of unexplained exhaustion, during which her normal athletic routine became impossible. Before her diagnosis, she had completed a 100-mile bicycle ride, a feat that defied her weakening condition.

Since her diagnosis, Hale has worked extensively with the American Heart Association, raising awareness that heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States and emphasising the critical importance of knowing family medical history.

“I am constantly struck by how different the outcome is for me than my dad and my uncle,” Jen Hale verbatim. “For them, heart disease was a death sentence. For me, I take a couple of pills in the morning and a couple of pills at night, and I lead a normal life.”

Jen’s willingness to publicly share her near-fatal heart condition, and at the same time not revealing much of her private life, shows how strong a character she is. Her story is definitely a source of inspiration to many women who are hustling and fighting their battle robustly.