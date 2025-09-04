Is Kate Scott Married? Salary, Net Worth, Contract & More About First-Ever Female NFL Radio Announcer

In 2013, Kate Scott was carving out her place in Bay Area sports media, hosting and anchoring on KNBR 680 AM at a time when few women held regular roles in sports radio. Her on-air presence stood out in a male-dominated space, earning both credibility and respect. “It wasn’t why I wanted to do it, but the fact that it was having an impact on people was pretty cool,” Scott said then. By 2016, she had expanded her portfolio with sideline reporting and fill-in play-by-play duties. She even called two San Francisco 49ers preseason games, becoming the first woman to call NFL action on Bay Area radio.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Program director Lee Hammer summed it up: “She knows what she’s talking about. She keeps guys in their place with the way she handles herself on the air.” That steady climb now brings Scott to a groundbreaking moment. On September 28, 2025, she will call the Vikings–Steelers game in Dublin for Westwood One, the NFL’s longtime radio partner. It will be the first time a woman provides play-by-play for a regular-season game on national radio, coinciding with the NFL’s first-ever regular-season contest in Ireland.

Scott will be joined in the booth by former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, with millions expected to tune in. For the league, it’s a milestone in its international and broadcast expansion. For Scott, it’s the natural continuation of a trail she started blazing more than a decade ago. But all the while, she has been grateful to her family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside Kate’s personal life: Her spouse, Nicole & family

Kate Scott has never shied away from crediting her family for shaping her path. One of her proudest milestones came off the mic in 2008, when she married Nicole at San Francisco’s City Hall. The moment still stands as her personal anchor point, even as her career has taken her across sports and continents. In 2023, she shared a rare glimpse into their relationship, posting: “I’m incredibly proud of so many things that I’ve accomplished thus far in my career, but I’m most proud of the 15 years of marriage I’ve shared with you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Today, Scott and Nicole call Philadelphia home, balancing her demanding broadcast schedule with family life. Their household also includes Piper, a rescue pit bull who often pops up in Scott’s social media posts. For Scott, family isn’t just about support—it’s the grounding force that keeps her steady amid the chaos of live broadcasts, cross-country travel, and the pressure of breaking barriers in sports media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armoire Clothing Rental (@armoire.style) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

She also often points to her Jewish upbringing in Clovis, California, and her mother’s influence as key to her resilience in male-dominated spaces. That blend of heritage, marriage, and family has not only given Scott perspective but also stability as her career continues to rise. And with her profile and portfolio growing every year, that foundation is now reflected in her financial success, as her net worth steadily climbs alongside her broadcasting milestones.

Kate Scott’s net worth

Kate Scott’s career has been defined by firsts. From calling NBA games for the Philadelphia 76ers, breaking into NFL preseason broadcasts, to making her mark on global stages like the Olympics and Copa América. Each role has not only expanded her résumé but also solidified her standing as one of the most versatile voices in modern sports media. That kind of visibility has translated into long-term partnerships with networks like NBC Sports, Fox Sports, and Westwood One, all of which point to consistent financial success.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the exact figure of Kate Scott’s net worth remains undisclosed, her wide-ranging portfolio suggests steady growth. One website, Finance Monthly, estimated her net worth to be around $2 million in 2025. And it shouldn’t surprise us. Play-by-play announcers for major franchises like the Sixers and national outlets such as NBC and Fox are often compensated at a premium, especially those holding historic roles. Add in her Madden NFL 25 debut and regular radio and TV slots across multiple sports, and it’s clear Scott has built a diverse income stream that extends beyond traditional broadcasting.

In short, Scott’s value isn’t only in dollars but in the trail she’s carved. Her influence behind the mic has reshaped opportunities for women in sports media, and her net worth—though not public—is almost certainly reflective of that impact. And now, that has led her to here… The 2025 NFL season… On September 28.