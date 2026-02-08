Is Melanie Collins Married? All About Her Relationship History, Boyfriend, and Dating Life

Melanie Collins has established herself as CBS’s trusted sideline reporter, known for her insightful reporting and radiant on-screen presence. The Penn State alum has been associated with CBS, covering the NFL since 2018. She previously covered basketball and college football on the CBS Sports Network before her promotion to the big league. Although she will not have the broadcasting duties on Super Bowl LX, she had the honor of broadcasting at Super Bowl LVIII two years ago.

Over the years, she has grown into a seasoned sideline reporter and a well-known face for CBS. Her personal life has also created an interest among fans. Let’s take a close look at her marital status and past romantic connections.

What is Melanie Collins’ current relationship status?

Melanie Collins isn’t currently married. But for a lengthy period, she has been linked to the Canadian NHL veteran, James Neal. However, despite being consistently rumored to be dating, neither Melanie nor James has confirmed their relationship publicly, leaving her current relationship status unclear.

Is Melanie Collins dating anyone in 2026?

As of early 2026, the CBS reporter hasn’t publicly confirmed dating anyone, keeping her personal life private. As it has been reported for years, she is still rumored to be seeing the 38-year-old ice hockey star, James Neal, who spent fourteen seasons in the NHL, playing for seven different teams. He wrapped up his playing career in 2022.

Who has Melanie Collins dated in the past?

Besides James, Melanie was believed to have a brief romantic connection with Alex Rodriguez, the seasoned MLB star. In the summer of 2021, the two were spotted spending time in Ibiza and St. Tropez, shortly after Alex broke up with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. But the 40-year-old never publicly confirmed anything about her relationship with Alex, and several sources suggested that they were nothing more than friends. Amid this relationship rumor, Melanie was still linked to James.

Long before Melanie’s broadcasting career started with CBS, she dated Scott Upshall, another notable NHL player, for four years. They were in a relationship from 2009 to 2013 when she was in her 20s. In contrast to her other rumored relationships, her dating life with Scott was publicly acknowledged, with the couple regularly seen attending various shows and events. They parted ways in 2013, and the former hockey player is currently married to Christina Hale.

Did Melanie Collins date James Neal?

The CBS broadcaster reportedly started dating James Neal in 2014, and the rumored couple has been linked together for over a decade. Despite the romantic connection, they haven’t posted any pictures of each other on social media since 2017.

In a past interview, Melanie revealed that she once received the opportunity to work with the NHL Network as a full-time host, but her relationship with an NHL player at that time led to a potential job offer being taken away.

“I get a call about a week later,” Melanie said. “My agent says, ‘hey you know, unfortunately, NHL Network feels that your relationship is an issue and they can’t offer you a job. That’s where my relationship with an athlete in this field has gotten me.”

Does Melanie Collins have children?

Melanie Collins currently has no children and is committed to her professional growth. Besides her broadcasting career, she works as an interior designer, as per her Instagram.