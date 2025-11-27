Is Post Malone Being Paid for the Cowboys–Chiefs Thanksgiving Halftime Show? All We Need To Know

Essentials Inside The Story Post Malone steps into the Cowboys–Chiefs spotlight under the NFL’s usual setup for its holiday shows

Post Malone is headlining the Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on November 27, 2025. Despite the event’s huge audience, NFL policy and historical precedent mean artists typically receive no traditional performance fee.

What does the NFL typically pay artists during the halftime shows?

The National Football League does not pay an appearance fee to artists performing at its marquee halftime events, including the Super Bowl and major holiday games. The league’s financial model for these performances is structured around covering costs rather than providing a paycheck.

NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter told Forbes in 2016: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

For the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving show specifically, the event serves as the national launch of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Past performers, such as Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson, have treated the gig as a charitable contribution, with Parton even donating $1 million of her own money to the cause rather than taking a fee.

While there is no “fee” for the headliner, the NFL is required to pay “union scale” to comply with SAG-AFTRA regulations. This amounts to a nominal, mandatory minimum wage for the time spent rehearsing and performing, but it is negligible compared to the artist’s typical booking fee.

Does Post Malone get paid for the halftime show in the Thanksgiving games?

No, Post Malone is not expected to receive a performance fee for the Thanksgiving halftime show.

The payment structure for Thanksgiving games mirrors the Super Bowl’s “exposure-only” model. For the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game, this is compounded by the event’s charitable nature. The “Red Kettle Kickoff” is a fundraising event, and headliners typically donate their time to support the Salvation Army’s initiative.​

Post Malone has a personal connection to the franchise that likely reinforces his willingness to perform unpaid. He grew up a Cowboys fan in Texas, and his father, Rich Post, was previously employed by the Cowboys organization at AT&T Stadium as the assistant director of food and beverage.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Feb 11, 2024 Paradise, Nevada, USA Recording artist Post Malone walks on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240211_jcd_su5_0065

Malone has already expressed that, “It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

The Salvation Army stands as the largest private social services provider in the United States, operating a vast network of over 7,400 centers nationwide. This extensive footprint allows the organization to offer community-specific programming that addresses unique local challenges.

Through public contributions, they are able to deliver essential support, including food, shelter, and various other services—to nearly 28 million individuals throughout the year.

What benefits do halftime artists receive?

While artists like Post Malone forgo a direct performance fee, performing at an NFL halftime show is widely regarded as the ultimate promotional vehicle. It’s like a 13-minute commercial broadcast to a captive audience of over 100 million viewers. While the artists do not receive a paycheck, the “halftime effect” translates into massive financial gains through explosive growth in streaming and sales.

For example, following the 2024 Super Bowl, Usher saw a 550% increase in Spotify streams, with his hit “Caught Up” surging by 2,000%.​ Rihanna’s performance led to a 640% increase in streams. Similarly, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira experienced a 1,013% spike in music sales the day after their shows in 2020.

Post Malone can expect a comparable “halo effect,” with significant spikes in consumption for hits like “Circles” and “Sunflower” as millions of casual viewers turn to streaming platforms immediately after the game.

Has Post Malone done NFL performances before? His history inside the league

It is not Malone’s first time on an NFL stage. Malone delivered a stripped-back, acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful” at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the Chiefs vs. 49ers kickoff at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. The performance was widely praised for its raw, country-inspired vocal style, showcasing his versatility beyond hip-hop and pop.​​

Later that same year, he made a surprise appearance during Beyoncé’s halftime show for the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game. The duo performed their collaboration “Levii’s Jeans” from her album Cowboy Carter.

As a child, Malone spent countless hours at Texas Stadium while his parents worked, with owner Jerry Jones recently recalling that the young artist often slept on a cot in the facility during late nights. This history makes his return to headline the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving stage a full-circle moment for the Texas native and lifelong fan.

