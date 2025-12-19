Is Sean McVay’s Wife Ukranian? Nationality, Ethnicity, Religion & More About Rams HC’s Wife

With Sean McVay’s rising talent on display in the NFL, the spotlight has shifted from his coaching of the Los Angeles Rams to his personal life. The fans have been interested in the support system behind the 39-year-old, particularly towards his wife, Veronika Khomyn, who is often seen supporting him in the stands and on social media. In this article, we will explore Khomyn’s nationality, ethnicity, religion, and other key details.

Who is Veronika Khomyn?

Veronika Khomyn is widely known for her modeling career. The 35-year-old, who also holds a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University in Virginia, pursued her master’s degree in global management from Arizona State University.

She also works as a real estate agent, having obtained her license in 2021. Khomyn works with the Beverly Hills-based real estate firm The Agency, focusing on properties in the Westside and San Fernando Valley regions of Los Angeles.

What is Veronika Khomyn’s ethnicity and nationality?

Veronika Khomyn was born and raised in Ukraine. The real estate agent moved to the United States in 2009 and proudly represents her Ukrainian heritage.

Sean McVay joined Veronika Khomyn to present the award for Best Picture at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. The head coach supported his wife as she talked about the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war, before giving the award:

A look at Veronika Khomyn’s early life and background

Veronika Khomyn was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and graduated from Kyiv High School. She began modeling at the age of 18 and pursued the career professionally in 2008, appearing in various commercials in Ukraine.

After immigrating to the United States, Khomyn worked at a nightclub in Washington, D.C.

How did Veronika Khomyn meet Sean McVay?

Khomyn met McVay between 2011 and 2013, when she was in college. While the model was at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, McVay was working as an assistant tight end coach for the Washington Commanders.

The couple started dating in the early 2010s, when Khomyn followed McVay to Los Angeles, where he became the head coach in 2017. After dating for over five years, the head coach proposed to Khomyn during their vacation in France in 2019, and the couple got married in 2022.

What are Veronika Khomyn’s career details?

Veronika Khomyn’s career has included modeling, getting an education at George Mason and Arizona State, and then pivoting into real estate. She has appeared in numerous local campaigns and social media shoots, showcasing her passion for modeling and lifestyle branding.

Currently, Khomyn makes her living by selling multi-million-dollar properties in the Los Angeles area. Her role involves marketing premium homes and showcasing other modern luxury living to her clientele.

What does Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay’s family life look like?

After tying the knot with Sean McVay in 2022, the couple welcomed their first child in October 2023. The couple named him Jordan John McVay.

The Rams head coach said that his son’s name is a tribute to his late grandfather, John McVay, who was the executive of the San Francisco 49ers.

“His original due date was when my grandfather passed a year ago on the 31st,” McVay said during a press conference. “Which is just pretty special and if you don’t believe in a higher power … there’s certain things that occur that man, you just realize there’s something special going on.”

Life in the NFL is harsh, especially when you are a head coach of a team. However, Khomyn has been a strong support system for McVay. Her story of immigrating to the United States and becoming a real estate agent is also inspirational. The Ukrainian created her own identity alongside one of the most well-known coaches in the NFL.