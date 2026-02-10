Is This the Beginning of a Seahawks Dynasty? Latest ES Poll Says Overwhelmingly ‘NO’

Essentials Inside The Story Critics argue that Sam Darnold is not a superstar quarterback by any means

The Seahawks playing in arguably the NFL's toughest division makes things tough for them

Seattle is already losing key members of the team, starting with Klint Kubiak who leaves to join the Raiders as their HC

The confetti has barely settled on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade, but the court of public opinion has already delivered a harsh verdict on their future. And when EssentiallySports polled its readers on whether the Seattle Seahawks are dominant enough to become a dynasty, the verdict was a surprisingly decisive ‘NO.’ This skepticism suggests that the championship is seen as a one-time event rather than the dawn of a new era.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From Tom Brady’s New England Patriots to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, the 2000s have been no stranger to dynasties. With nine Super Bowls between the two over 22 years, these teams have represented what winning looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been whispers of Seattle’s strong showing in 2025 replicating the dominance of those teams. Their defense was historic, and it was smooth sailing to their Super Bowl win. Whenever any new team enters the discussion, we’re always wondering if they’re the next dynasty.

EssentiallySports’ latest poll results came with a whopping 73 percent of our 1,635 respondents thinking this is more of a one-and-done title. So, why do we not believe in a repeat?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Sam Darnold a dynasty QB?

Becoming a dynasty is one of the hardest feats in sports. To consistently compete for a championship, you need a collection of star players, good coaching, and a quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Looking back at recent dynasties (Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Dallas Cowboys), one thing stands out: they all had superstar quarterbacks. Sam Darnold was serviceable in 2025 and played well throughout the playoffs, but he is not a superstar quarterback by any means.

Imago SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: Sam Darnold 14 of the Seattle Seahawks. NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125072

Darnold finished the 2025 season throwing for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns, with the second-most interceptions among quarterbacks. This is a step down from the eighth-year quarterback’s career-reviving 2024 season, when he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

But you have to give credit where credit is due. Darnold is only the second quarterback in NFL history to win 14 games in back-to-back seasons. He has flipped his career from being a bust with the New York Jets to a Super Bowl winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his incredible story, Darnold isn’t a player you can plug into any team and expect to succeed. The Seahawks’ impressive season came off the back of their historic defense. Seattle only allowed 17.2 points per game, mirroring the success of their “Legion of Boom” defense from 2012-2015.

Don’t get me wrong. I believe Darnold is in the upper-half of quarterbacks in the league, but I wouldn’t bat an eye if you left him off your top-10 list. Darnold can control the game and lead an offense, but in Seattle, he’s just asked not to lose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle is losing key coaches and players

One of the biggest reasons dynasties are scarce is the difficulty of rebuilding a roster and coaching staff after winning the big game.

Opposing teams always want a piece of your roster after a Super Bowl win, and that’s true for Seattle in 2026. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is taking a head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, forcing the Seahawks to find a replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints-Rookie Minicamp May 11, 2024 New Orleans, LA, USA. New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20240511_tcs_la1_353

Kubiak was a great hire for Seattle and helped flesh out their offense, incorporating a strong run game.

It’s not just coaches, either. Key starters will be hitting free agency, and the Seahawks can’t have them all. Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III leads the way for starters, hitting free agency. Other quality players include Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, and Rashid Shaheed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if Seattle can find good replacements, there’s no guarantee the players will work out, and it takes time to adjust to a new system.

The NFC West is stacked

Before worrying about being the best team in the NFL each year, Seattle will have to worry about being the best team in the NFC West.

Three NFC West teams won 12-plus games in 2025. Divisional games are tough on their own. Your division rivals being top-10 teams only makes them more difficult.

The NFC West is full of NFL greatness, too. Matthew Stafford is coming off his first MVP, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has proven to win with any roster. In early odds, the Los Angeles Rams have already jumped Seattle as the favorites in the division for 2026.

But you can’t discount the Seahawks’ divisional performance in 2025. They went 4-2 against the NFC West during the regular season, and beat out the Rams and 49ers in the playoffs en route to their Super Bowl.

Final Verdict

The simple answer is, I don’t believe so.

The Seahawks’ defense was historically great, and they complemented it well with a strong run game. Seattle controlled games and executed the X’s and O’s near perfectly. But now they are threatened to lose their leading rusher, their playcaller, and many of the stars that made their defense so great.

On top of all their potential losses, keeping up their defensive performance will be tough. Mike Macdonald has proven to be a good defensive play caller, but you need the personnel to fit the roster. Doing a small roster reset will take time, leaving an opening for other NFC West teams to take the division.

Finally, Darnold’s numbers in 2025 weren’t those of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. He’ll need to take a step up and elevate his play, something uncommon for 28-year-old passers.