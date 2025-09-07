Is Travis Etienne Related to Trevor Etienne? All About the Relationship Between Between Panthers & Jaguars Stars

“So he’s six years older than me. We’re six years apart. So this is our first time.” That sounds wild, but despite sharing blood—and a love of football—Panthers rookie RB Trevor Etienne and Jaguars star Travis Etienne have never played on the same field together. Although it’s not long before one can realize Sunday’s game marks the brothers’ first-ever NFL face-off against each other.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On game day, this sibling duo will take their place on opposite sidelines—the newest billing in the league’s proud tradition of sibling rivalries, joining the ranks of the Bosa, Cook, Manning, Kelce, and Watt brothers. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just over 350 sets of siblings have suited up in the league, a surprisingly small number given how many players have come and gone over the years.

For Trevor, it’s surreal that his first NFL snap will come while staring across at his brother. “We’ve been talking about it since we found out about it; now go out there and compete against each other,” he said. Travis, speaking in camp with Jacksonville reporters, framed it with the same kind of awe: “I feel like it’s already a dream come true, but it’s going to be a surreal moment. It’s something me and him kind of joked about, laughed about growing up as kids, but we always knew it could happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, Travis has been here before. He blazed the trail out of Jennings, Louisiana, when he signed with Clemson, collecting a national title and back-to-back ACC Player of the Year awards. And eventually a first-round call from the Jaguars at No. 25 overall in 2021. His rookie year was wiped out by an ACL tear, but he’s since built a résumé that speaks for itself. 2,691 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, plus nearly 93 receptions for 792 yards. All across his final three seasons at Clemson.

via Getty JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

That leaves Trevor juggling two emotions at once. Pulling for the brother he’s always admired while wanting his own locker room to walk away with the win. “I mean, I probably still would be like ‘good job’ internally. I’m still rooting for him, like everyone knows that, but it’s us against them at the end of the day, so I’m rooting for him, but I want us to win,” Trevor said with a grin. Then came the kicker: “I want him to have the best game he can, but they just can’t leave victorious.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both have equally earned their stripes. Trevor, the younger Etienne, was drafted in the fourth round (114th overall) in April. He is kicking off his rookie campaign in Carolina. The same guy who scored the winning touchdown for the Bulldogs in the 2024 SEC Championship. And to add on, there are more layers to this rivalry than just yardage. Yet there’s no love lost. Trevor joked, “We just talk trash to each other [but] we still root for each other at the end of the day.” But when the Etiennes line up today in Jacksonville, you know it will definitely be more than just a game.

AD

Travis and Trevor’s full-circle moment

Trevor admitted that it was “always the goal” for both brothers to reach the NFL. Even if it wasn’t some grand blueprint they sketched out. Now that it’s real, he can’t help but tip his cap to the people who pushed them both here: “It took everyone. I tip my hat and am thankful to have my family as my circle and to help us get here.” Don’t get it twisted, though. This isn’t some icy grudge match where brothers turn into enemies. Trevor and Travis text daily, trading encouragement like play calls in life’s huddle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trevor even laughed when asked what made him better than Travis. His answer? “Him.” A paradox with a punchline. Because in his eyes, his biggest advantage is having an older brother who already paved the way. That’s no rivalry; that’s iron sharpening iron. And if that doesn’t make Sunday bigger than a box score, what does? But make no mistake—this game isn’t just theirs. It belongs to the Etienne family, rolling into Jacksonville with enough pride to fill the stadium.

Their mom, Donnetta, will be rocking a split jersey, a walking symbol of divided loyalties stitched into one. Trevor put it perfectly: “They’re everywhere.” And when the cameras pan to the stands, you’ll see it. The emotion, the weight, the tears. The first one, Trevor said, will always be the most special. For the Etiennes, Sunday will be like a family reunion under the brightest lights.