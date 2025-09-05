Is Travis Kelce’s EX-GF Kayla Nicole Dating Again? Everything You Need to Know About the Mystery Man

Travis Kelce’s Instagram engagement announcement, playfully captioned “Your English teacher is getting married to your gym teacher,” has melted hearts worldwide as fans gush over his upcoming marriage to pop icon Taylor Swift. While the couple basks in the spotlight, whispers have emerged about Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, and her rumored new romantic interest—a fitness enthusiast carving his own path dedicated to health and performance. As the NFL star and pop sensation prepare to tie the knot, this subplot featuring Nicole and her intriguing new connection is capturing social media’s attention.

Nicole, who dated Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on and off from 2017 until their final split in 2022, has recently sparked curiosity with a series of cryptic social media posts following Kelce’s romantic backyard proposal. One standout Instagram story featured an intense glute workout set to Cardi B’s “Imaginary Playerz” and was captioned tongue-in-cheek: “casually hip thrusting your gf? No big deal.” Notably, the video tagged @JUSTTRAINKALANI, fueling speculation that he may be Nicole’s new romantic interest.

This wasn’t the first time Nicole expressed herself through workout videos. Just three days after the “Tayvis” engagement announcement, she shared another leg-and-glutes session, boldly captioned, “The goal? A back that says stop f–king playing with me,” set to Gunna’s “Made for This S–t.” On the day of Kelce’s engagement reveal, she posted a reflective clip of Tracee Ellis Ross sharing thoughts on joy versus happiness: “I think joy is different from happiness. I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7-Eleven, and joy is something that you earn, work for, and practice.”

via Imago

Kayla Nicole has openly acknowledged the emotional toll of the highly publicized breakup and the near-constant comparisons between Kelce and Swift. Despite the media frenzy, she maintains positivity and insists there’s no ill will towards either party. “I really like her. I think she’s very talented,” Nicole remarked, offering sincere praise to the singer.

Who is Kalani Jones?

The man at the center of speculation, Kalani Jones, is a dynamic personal trainer based at Just Train HQ in Chatsworth, California. A former college basketball player, Jones specializes in a comprehensive workout approach spanning bodybuilding, CrossFit, HIIT, sports performance, and strength conditioning. His energized training style has attracted clients from various realms, including former Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes, internet personality Joie Chavis, and comedian-actor Desi Banks.

While the social media clips have fueled widespread rumors of a romance between Nicole and Jones, no public sightings have confirmed their relationship beyond professional training sessions. Fans remain divided—some eager to see a new chapter unfold, while others caution patience until more concrete evidence emerges.

As Kelce and Swift’s engagement continues to enchant fans worldwide, this surprising side narrative adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already captivating love story.