Isabella Leaves America Behind For Thanksgiving as Dad Michael Strahan Announces Career Move

For the Strahan family, this Thanksgiving was a tale of two continents and two very different triumphs. While Giants legend Michael Strahan enjoyed a major update this Thanksgiving, it appears that his family wasn’t in the USA to celebrate the moment with him. His daughter Isabella dropped a charming Thanksgiving update from overseas.

“Happy Thanksgiving from Madrid,” her Instagram story caption read.

The renowned social media personality shared a mirror selfie that appeared to have been taken in a clothing store. Dressed in a classy gray coat, she extended Thanksgiving wishes to her fanbase.

The update came as welcome good news after a tough few years. Isabella faced a serious cancer diagnosis earlier in 2023. She quickly started treatment, including surgery and months of therapy. She kept her fans updated by posting honest videos from the hospital, showing both worry and hope, and thanked doctors, nurses, and fans for the enormous support.

Another piece of positive news emerged as Michael recently expanded his business in a big way. The New York Giants legend took a step ahead by having his fashion brand selected under USA Today’s esteemed 2025 Holiday Gift Guide. This move would see him extending his career away from football. The latest achievement marked a major milestone in his entrepreneurial journey.

While there wasn’t any NFL action for the Giants this Thanksgiving, there were certainly a lot of updates for the Strahan family. Social media erupted on Thanksgiving as Michael Strahan celebrated a remarkable career move outside of his NFL life. Amidst the celebrations, Isabella also shared a hopeful update, marking another chapter in her cancer-free journey earlier this month.

Isabella Strahan on her Hannah Montana-like return to school

Isabella Strahan’s cancer battle was tough. After going through a tough period of therapy, it was time for her to get back to her regular life, including her school. While many presumed a tough path ahead of her, Isabella, on the contrary, cherished it with a happy heart.

“I’ll go to class, and then I’ll have a casting Zoom, or I’ll have to fly to Miami to shoot for F.A.S.T. after I have two midterms,” she said, as reported by E News. “It feels like a Miley Cyrus moment—like, ‘Oh, I’m in school,’ or Hannah Montana. It’s so fun for me.”

More than a year after being declared cancer-free, 21-year-old Isabella has returned to the University of Southern California. After a 10-month break battling brain cancer, she is now fully embracing everything college life has to offer.

Isabella expressed her desire to get back to her normal schedule. According to her, missing out on the regular days at school and seeing her friends was something that she badly missed. Having recovered from a major health ordeal, the student and model is now focused on rebuilding her journey, inspiring fans, and spreading awareness about cancer and what she went through.