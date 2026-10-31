“It Can’t Get Too Much Worse”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Eyes Expensive Property in NY Amid Bankruptcy Trial

Shilo Sanders is thinking about a big move, and he does not seem worried about the price tag. In a new YouTube video on his channel, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said he is planning a house-hunting trip to New York, even after hearing how expensive it is.

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In the video, while in West Palm Beach, Shilo asked a man where he was from, and he replied he was from New York.

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“I’m actually going to go out there and do a house hunt video there ’cause I’m trying to look in New York. Should I move there?” Shilo said, to which the man exclaimed, saying it is expensive.

“That’s fine, bro. Yeah, I already live here. It can’t get too much worse than this,” Shilo responded.

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The conversation turned to taxes, getting something big and the best food spots. The New Yorker said the city runs 24 hours, which he called the best part.

Shilo has spent weeks house hunting in Florida and walking away from the prices. He turned down rentals in Miami and Fort Lauderdale at $14,000, $11,000, and just under $10,000 a month. He really liked the $14,000 property, which had stunning views of the river and was also in downtown Miami. However, the minute he heard the price, he headed straight for the elevator.

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At one point, he lost patience with the market altogether.

“I ain’t going to keep playing around with these Miami prices, bro, and I’m going to Texas.”

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Shedeur Sanders even offering to help with the down payment. Shilo fired back at the thought, joking that if his younger brother bought a house, it wouldn’t be for less than $2 million.

In another video, Shilo Sanders also claimed the ideal price for him was around $6,000. But so far in Miami, it is tough to find a place in that range that also suits Shilo’s requirements. Given that he already has that experience, he would be better prepared for house hunting in New York, where housing costs are already sky-high.

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All of this is happening while Shilo fights to wipe out a case involving $11.89 million in compensation. It goes back to 2015, when Shilo was 15 and was involved in an altercation with John Darjean, a security guard at his high school. The original suit said the guard sustained serious injuries. Shilo did not show up to the trial, and Darjean won a default judgement, forcing Shilo to cough up the $11.89 million.

However, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2023 to try to erase the amount. Darjean is fighting that, arguing the injury was willful and malicious. If the judge agrees, the debt stays.

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The bankruptcy trial ran from August 31 to September 4 in Denver, and Shilo testified that he acted in self-defense. Judge Michael Romero has not ruled yet, and one issue keeps coming up.

“It just appears real obvious that there is some missing video that no one seems to have been able to find,” Romero said.

Deion Sanders was also roped in when a sheriff’s deputy tried to deliver a subpoena to him in August. He brushed it off at Colorado, and he made his view of the case very clear.

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“I can’t wait until it’s over and he gets to tell his story. He already won this case.”

There has been one bit of good news in the recent past. A separate lawsuit against Shilo Sanders filed by Barnes & Thornburg LLP over approximately $170,000 in unpaid legal bills was dismissed with prejudice on October 5.

A ruling in the bankruptcy case isn’t expected until January 2027. But until then, Shilo Sanders will perhaps be able to find his dream property. Whether that is in New York or Miami remains to be seen.