“It Hurts”: Broncos Legend Makes Painful Admission After Patrick Mahomes and Co. Steal Overtime Win Against Colts

Justin Simmons has spent years knowing exactly what it feels like to be on the wrong side of the Kansas City Chiefs. So even after watching quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pull out another dramatic victory, a 33-30 overtime thriller against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the former Denver Broncos safety had no problem acknowledging what he saw from his old AFC West rival. He just could not resist admitting that giving Kansas City credit still came with some pain.

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Simmons made the admission after CBS Sports shared a video featuring his breakdown of Kansas City’s overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. In the clip, Simmons praised the Chiefs’ ability to rely on running back Kenneth Walker III, highlighted veteran tight end Travis Kelce’s resurgence, and discussed Mahomes finding his rhythm again. He then took that praise a step further in the comments.

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“It hurts guys, but the Chiefs are playing good football 😭” Simmons wrote beneath the post.

Simmons spent eight seasons with Denver from 2016 through 2023, facing Mahomes and the Chiefs regularly along the way. He picked off Mahomes six times in those matchups, more than any other player. Still, those interceptions did not lead to many wins for Simmons’ Broncos teams, which struggled to consistently get past Kansas City. Simmons later revealed just how personal the rivalry had become.

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“I do not like them; I don’t like any part of most of their team,” Simmons said on the “DNVR Sports” podcast in May. “I got a lot of respect for a lot of the great players, but when we were losing to them, they made sure we knew that we were losing to them. And I didn’t like that, so I have full hatred for them.”

He even once joked about his unusual record against Mahomes despite the interceptions.

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“He’s just like, bro, I can’t wait so I don’t have to see you anymore,” Simmons said. “But it’s crazy. It’s crazy because my record against him not that it’s like a basketball matchup, but my record against him is like 1-16. Everyone’s like, (Mahomes’) kryptonite. I’m like, ‘Well, it can’t be that much.’”

And there was plenty for Simmons to praise after Kansas City’s latest game. Mahomes led the Chiefs through a back-and-forth night against Indianapolis, while Walker became an important part of the offense. Kansas City eventually escaped with a 33-30 overtime victory when placekicker Harrison Butker hit the winning 40-yard field goal as time expired.

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Walker’s performance gave Kansas City another way to attack the Colts while taking some pressure off Mahomes. His contribution also helped set up the decisive sequence in overtime, when a completion from Mahomes to Walker moved the Chiefs into position for Butker’s winning kick.

Simmons also connected Kansas City’s performance to the experience it has accumulated during the Mahomes era.

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“At this point, the Chiefs, you’re starting to see Mahomes get back into that rhythm, back into that flow, and you cannot replace championship DNA. This team, it seems like no matter what situation is thrown their way, they will find ways to win football games. And in this league, that will take you to however many AFC Championship Games in a row, besides last year, that they’ve been to. This is a proven winning dynasty, and today proved that.”

The more interesting part is what comes next. Simmons highlighted wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy’s continued growth, while Walker continues his receiving heroics. If those pieces click around Mahomes, Simmons may have even more reasons to praise his old division rival as the weeks go by.