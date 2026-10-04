“It Is My Life”: Terry Bradshaw Reveals His “Biggest Fear” Amid Calls for FOX Retirement

Most people treat the Sunday alarm clock as the enemy. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw treats it as an invitation, and the thing he fears most is the morning it stops ringing.

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Bradshaw, the 78-year-old FOX NFL Sunday analyst, says in a teaser for The School of Greatness podcast that his biggest fear is losing his seat on the show he has helped anchor since 1994. Host Lewis Howes posted the clip on Instagram.

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“I think my biggest fear, if I have a fear, is not being able to work at FOX NFL Sunday. It is my life. It’s all I’ve ever done. It’s what I listen, you get up and go to work; are you happiest? You can’t wait to get to work. Are you that thrilled? That’s why I am,” Bradshaw said on the podcast.

Bradshaw has been part of FOX NFL Sunday since the program began in 1994. FOX currently lists him alongside host Curt Menefee, Super Bowl champions Howie Long and Michael Strahan, and star tight end Rob Gronkowski, making him one of the longest-running members of the show’s original-era lineup. FOX says the program has remained the No. 1 NFL studio pregame show for all 32 of its seasons.

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“Can you imagine going to work on Sunday with Strahan, Howie Long, Gronkowski, Kurt Menefee?” Bradshaw said. “Talk football, and to 6 million viewers out there, the number one rated show every year for the last 32 years, and have fun and enjoy and never get upset, never get jealous. You’re pulling for everybody. Yeah, you make a nice living, and you watch football all day.”

However, there comes a time when voices have to bid the studio goodbye. Last year, College GameDay icon Lee Corso retired at 90 years old. It is remarkable that he was able to pull through that long, but it was not without health complications like strokes. The zeal to bring football to the masses keeps figures like Bradshaw and Al Michaels soldiering through their limitations.

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During a June appearance on Sports Business Radio, Bradshaw said retirement was not something he wanted and explained that whether he remains with FOX would ultimately be the network’s decision.

“Retirement is not something that… I mean, I may not be with Fox,” Bradshaw said. “That would be their call, not mine. But I would still be speaking but if not doing that, I’ll still work the bourbon trail.”

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The calls for Bradshaw to retire did not appear out of nowhere. Gameday Chatter reported that criticism returned during FOX NFL Sunday’s Week 1 broadcast, with viewers questioning some of his analysis and even calling for FOX to remove him from the show. Bradshaw said he would take Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes, sparking anger among fans.

The discussion grew louder in Week 2 after a strange exchange involving Rob Gronkowski and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Gronkowski had just called McBride the best tight end in the NFL when Bradshaw asked, “What about McBride?” The other FOX hosts immediately laughed, informing Bradshaw that that’s what Gronkowski just said.

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However, the veteran analyst later claimed he’d set up the crew, feigning his lack of alertness.

Terry Bradshaw has floated a finish line before. In February 2025, Bradshaw said FOX’s next Super Bowl, in 2029, when he would be 80, felt like the right time to stop.

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“I told my wife before I left the hotel room, I was sitting there, I said, ‘I’ve got two years left at Fox. I’m 76,’” Bradshaw said. “It’s a young man’s game. I get that. Everybody wants their new [people]. I said, if we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. I think that’s time. That’s pushing it.”

Bradshaw has been on television since 1984, starting at CBS before joining FOX NFL Sunday in 1994. Whether viewers continue to see a legend in his element or a veteran overdue for a farewell, his answer hasn’t budged: the desk is his life.