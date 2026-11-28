Sean Taylor may have left the NFL far too soon, but his legacy continues to live on through his daughter. Nearly two decades after the Washington Redskins‘ legend’s tragic passing, Jackie Taylor is finding her own way to keep his memory alive. She is now playing college volleyball for the North Carolina Tar Heels and has chosen to carry her father’s iconic No. 21 jersey, a decision that comes with both emotional significance and heavy responsibility.

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During her interview on The Pivot, Jackie shared why she decided to wear No. 21.

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“And then it always wore 21 in the club. That’s the number that I really liked. But then, in Gulliver, I would have a really hard time letting people wear the number and not like making the number look good. So I think that was my ultimate instinct, like, no, I’m going to wear that number.”

“I want to represent it. This is like something that I’m going to take on in college. I think it puts more pressure on me, but I’d rather have the pressure than like just let someone kind of.”

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Wearing No. 21 is more than just honouring her father’s memory for Jackie. It is a responsibility she has willingly taken. Although she knows the pressure attached to representing such an iconic number, she would rather accept that challenge than let someone else carry it without the same connection.

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Jackie’s decision showed how hard she wanted to preserve her father’s legacy while making her own identity as an athlete.

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Jackie wore No. 21 for her club team, and at Gulliver Prep in Miami she wore No. 1, the number her father wore in high school. When she joined UNC, she took No. 21 to the college volleyball court, and UNC announced it in June 2024, before her freshman season with the Tar Heels. It gave her a chance to represent her father in a completely different sport.

Meanwhile, Sean Taylor has been one of the most memorable defensive players in Washington franchise history. He was selected fifth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, and the safety quickly became a dominant player in the league. The two-time Pro Bowler recorded five interceptions in just nine games during his final season. He was also named to the 2004 PFWA All-Rookie Team and the 2007 AP Second-Team All-Pro.

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However, he passed away on November 27, 2007, after he was shot during a home burglary in Florida. He died at just 24 years old, leaving behind his young daughter and a legacy that continues to resonate with football fans.

Jackie was only 18 months old when her father passed away. Even though she has few memories of him, she has always found ways to understand his impact and keep his name alive. Washington retired Sean’s No. 21 jersey in 2021, cementing his name in franchise history.

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Now, as Jackie continues her volleyball journey, she is balancing the expectations attached to her father’s name with her own goals. The pressure may be heavy because of the number he wore, but she made it clear: she wants to represent it with pride.