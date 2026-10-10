“It Stings”: Chris Simms Left Stunned Over NBC Decision Despite Being Graded Over Other Big Names

Inside a television network, praise doesn’t always translate into job security. Chris Simms learned that the hard way. Despite glowing feedback and top grades each week, NBC still decided to part ways with him. And now, he’s pulling back the curtain on how it feels to be on the other end.

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“It stings I’m not on that show anymore,” Simms said to Barrett Media’s John Mamola. “I did love doing it, and it kind of felt like it was coming that way. When they tell you you’re awesome on the show and grading higher than anybody every week, then you don’t get to go on the show in the future, you’re a little confused by it.”

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Following Super Bowl LX, the contracts for many of NBC’s studio crew expired. Subsequently, the network decided to rearrange the show format.

For the 2026 season, NBC transformed Football Night in America into an on-site traveling pre-game show broadcast live from each week’s host stadium, moving away from its longtime home studio in Stamford, Connecticut

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The network also prioritized signing Mike Tomlin, who left the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons. NBC reportedly backloaded his contract to incentivize him to stay long-term, preventing an immediate coaching return.

Meanwhile, Simms, who joined NBC in 2016 and had been an FNIA desk regular for seven seasons, was officially informed about his exit from the show in April 2026.

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Simms broke the news himself on Pro Football Talk Live alongside co-host Mike Florio. He admitted the decision caught him off guard and was painful.

“That hurt because I do love it,” the former NFL QB said.

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In his latest interview, Chris Simms admitted to lingering confusion regarding the decision. He noted that the network’s internal performance reviews and grading consistently ranked him at the top of the panel right up until his release.

Ultimately, Simms’ exit had little to do with his individual on-screen performance. Instead, NBC prioritised a complete strategic overhaul.

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Simms’ replacement and Mike Tomlin’s high-profile signing reshaped the entire broadcast panel.

While Tomlin stepped into the vacant space on the roster, Simms wasn’t the only casualty. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy also departed the network around the same time.

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The new panel features Tomlin alongside host Maria Taylor, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, and former Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

However, Simms did not completely leave NBC Sports. His exit was only limited to Football Night in America. He continues to co-host PFT Live with Mike Florio, host his Unbuttoned podcast, and contribute to NBC’s Notre Dame and Big Ten college football coverage.