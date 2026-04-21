“It Sucks”: Caleb Williams Airs Frustration After Losing $110M WR to Josh Allen’s Bills

After acquiring DJ Moore in a trade from the Carolina Panthers in March 2023, the Chicago Bears appeared excited to add the wide receiver to their long-term plans. A year later, they gave him a four-year $110 million extension. This seemed like a move that showed the team’s faith in his ability. However, as Moore developed strong relationships with his teammates, the Bears traded the 29-year-old to the Buffalo Bills. This trade left the Bears’ star quarterback, Caleb Williams, feeling disappointed as Moore was his friend.

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“He’s a pro. He’s been that since he’s been in the league,” said Williams in a media interaction. “On the football side of it, obviously, you’re going to miss him being out there making plays for you, for me, for the team. On the other side of the football side, you understand there’s a business side to it. You’ve got to roll with the punches. I don’t have those types of choices.”

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In exchange for DJ Moore and a fifth-round pick, the Bears now have a second-round selection in the upcoming draft. Having acquired the pick through the deal in March, the team will be hoping to add a quality prospect to bolster their roster. Aside from the second-round pick, they have six other selections.

Despite the team having received a decent return, it is to be noted that Williams had formed a great connection with Moore and expressed his feelings on the move.

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“On my side of it, the personal side, you miss the guy. I’ve been around him for two years. We’d go over to his house and play cards, eat food, watch games…. You build up a relationship on a personal level. It sucks that he has to go,” said Williams.

The move was confusing as the Bears did well in the regular season and even made it to the playoffs for the first time in five years. However, with Moore set to earn $23.4 million in 2027, the team needed to look at ways to reduce their salary cap, as having an expensive WR would limit their ability to build for the future.

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Moore isn’t the only player the Bears released or traded ahead of the 2026 season. Players like Tremaine Edmunds, Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, and Amen Ogbongbemiga were among those released.

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Moore will now be playing alongside star quarterback Josh Allen, who has already shared his praise for him.

“He’s a team-first guy, very talented, getting to work with him and our lockers are right next to each other, so getting just to talk with him and again he’s got kids. I’ve got a kid now, and it’s like very easy conversations to have,” said Allen. “But just to continue to grow that relationship, build the trust on the field, what we’re doing right now, hopefully, we plan on making some hay and paying dividends come season time.”

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Caleb Williams is certainly a talented QB, but Josh Allen is an NFL MVP, and playing alongside him will definitely help Moore improve.

He managed only six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025. Playing alongside Allen, those numbers could improve. For the Bears, on the other hand, losing Moore was tough, but Williams has already seen something in a young WR that has made him happy.

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Caleb Williams showers praise on the Bears’ young WR Luther Burden III

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears still have promising young wide receivers in their squad. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are the two standout names who have shown talent when called upon. In the 2025 season, Burden played 15 games, recording 47 receptions for 652 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Citing the 22-year-old’s previous year’s performance, Williams seemed hopeful to have a better 2026 season.

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“Yeah, his growth from when he got here, until the end of the season, was enjoyable to watch,” said Williams in the aforementioned presser. “It was motivating to watch, and it was exciting to watch. We know who Luther is; we know he’s a competitor. We know when he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a problem child, as he says. Being able to grow this year with him knowing some of the offense, things like that. Being able to get on the same page more and more. It’s going to be fun.”

Luther Burden III stands as one of the starting WRs, alongside new signing Kalif Raymond, for the Bears in the upcoming season. But the upcoming draft could see them add a talented name in that position. With a 25th overall pick in the first round, it will be interesting to see if the Bears decide to add to the talent there by bringing promising WRs like Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon.