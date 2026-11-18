A nationwide FAA ground stop halted departing flights across the U.S. for more than four hours on Friday, November 13. For FOX’s Erin Andrews, that meant a hard trip to Dallas for Sunday’s 49ers-Cowboys game. Andrews, who works the sidelines on FOX’s NFL broadcasts, has now described how rough that journey was.

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“It was awesome,” Erin Andrews said on Calm Down With Erin and Charissa. “It was hell to get there. We all were doing planes, trains, automobiles with the ground stop on Friday. Took forever to get there. Finally got there Saturday night. Our crew, man, they busted their a–, as did a lot of our crews for Fox. We had camera guys driving 17 hours to miss a game. Crazy.

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But it also just shows how much we love what we do and how much it’s like, no, we can’t miss a game. I was calling you about potentially driving somewhere and it was like, yeah, do it. Why wouldn’t you do it? So, glad everybody got there. Pretty crazy how everybody was able to pull it off.”

Getting to Dallas was harder than the 49ers expected. San Francisco was headed to AT&T Stadium in Arlington to play the Cowboys, but a sudden nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday put weekend travel in doubt for many people.

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Hundreds of thousands of regular travelers were stuck, and plenty of big names in college and pro sports had to find another way to reach their games.

The shutdown lasted more than four hours across Friday afternoon and evening, and the reported cause was a communications problem at air traffic control centers. ESPN said more than 2,500 flights were canceled nationwide. Some teams gave up on their charter planes and switched to buses.

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Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, seemed to learn about it in real time. At his Friday press conference, a reporter asked whether the ground stop had changed the team’s plans for getting to Dallas.

His reply was, “When did they do that?” Then came, “Why’d they do that?” He admitted he had only just heard the news. When told the cause was still unclear beyond communication issues, he said, “All right. I didn’t know. I just first heard, so hopefully.”

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The questions then turned to logistics. Shanahan confirmed the team would fly out of San Francisco at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Asked about a walk-through before leaving, he said, “Yes. Yeah, it’ll be a normal walk-through time for us. We’re just going to get there a little bit later.”

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As for the 49ers, they made it, and it paid off. They beat the Cowboys 46-40 on Sunday, which moved them to 8-1 and made it five straight wins over Dallas. The offense piled up 584 yards and six touchdowns, with Christian McCaffrey scoring three and Deebo Samuel adding two. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

College football teams also dealt with the same mess, and several refused to wait around, according to ESPN and The Athletic. Auburn took buses to Mississippi State. Purdue drove from West Lafayette to Iowa. Tulane sent five buses on a trip of roughly 350 miles to Houston to play Rice. Oregon State had the strangest time of it, starting toward Boise State by bus before turning around for the airport once flights were allowed again.

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The ground stop made for a messy Friday, but it didn’t change the outcome. The 49ers still reached Dallas and won 46-40, and the college teams made it to their games too.