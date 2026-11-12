“It Was Miserable”: Dianna Russini Gets Candid on Mike Vrabel & Patriots Memes During Rocky Show Debut

Viral AI memes linking Dianna Russini to Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots overshadowed her long-awaited return to sports media on Wednesday, November 11. Fans tuning in to the premiere of The Russini Report on BetUS TV expected her to finally address the elephant in the room, yet technical crashes delayed the 12 p.m. ET broadcast by 45 minutes before the show even started.

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Once the show went live, SiriusXM host Damon Amendolara wasted no time asking if Russini had seen the countless jokes circulating online. In a clip posted to Instagram, she admitted the experience overall was very unpleasant before pivoting to a lighter tangent about a specific meme showing her playing a saxophone with the Patriots.

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“It was miserable, but the joke that I had about it was I actually play the saxophone, which is funny like I was first chair,” Russini revealed. “Yeah, well, not high school; I had to quit because of sports, but fourth to eighth grade, and I was decent. So all of that kind of was perfect. It fit. If I had to do an instrument, that was the one I should be playing.”

Although Russini didn’t particularly react when Amendolara mentioned Vrabel and the Patriots, she sidestepped the original controversy completely, rather than addressing the scandal involving her and Vrabel or her eventual resignation from The Athletic. This led many critics to criticize her lack of transparency, with one Massachusetts-based account that covered the Patriots calling it odd that she took “a job for an offshore bookie instead of joining Barstool and pretending like the Vrabel scandal didn’t happen.”

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Russini focused on the ridiculousness of an AI-generated version of her playing the saxophone, instead mentioning tidbits about the time when she was part of the orchestra at her school. She also initially directed the conversation towards how good AI-generated versions of her face looked compared to her actual features.

“Yeah, a lot of them, a lot of memes out there, D. Thank you for reminding me,” Russini added. “I will say, though, I do think the AI version of me is like an L.A.10. It’s like that is the way I want to look. My nose is small. My forehead is only like three fingers. You know, like this is what I want to look like.”

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Despite the banter advertised in the clip, the actual first episode of the show did not impress its target audience. The first thing that viewers noticed was a discrepancy in the show’s format. The Russini Show was marketed as a live talk show, but the broadcast revealed that it was, in fact, pre-recorded.

Along with Amendolara, Russini also hosted other guests, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells and Philadelphia radio host Spike Eskin. She discussed the November 10, 2026 trade deadline and spoke about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract and future with the team.

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At one point in the show, Russini did make a reference to the seven-month hiatus from the world of sports commentary, although she remained careful in her phrasing and did not name the Patriots’ head coach.

“Maybe because I wasn’t around it so much the last few months, my passion for covering this league has never been stronger,” she said.

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Sports personalities like Awful Announcing senior editor Sam Neumann and SiriusXM NBA Radio host David Shepard also criticized the show for being sponsored by an illegal offshore betting company. Considering betting has long been a very controversial topic in the NFL, they felt that it was almost divine providence that The Russini Report, which was also being aired exclusively on the BetUS TV platform, crashed while trying to air its first episode.