“It Was Scary”: Patriots WR Shares Major Difference About Life Under Bill Belichick vs. Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel is now charged with leading the New England Patriots to their glory days, which came during Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. According to Patriots WR DeMario Douglas, who has played for both coaches, there is a clear difference in how Vrabel and Belichick coach.

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“I say, you know, with Bill, man, he keeps it bloodshot,” DeMario Douglas said on the Deestroying podcast. “Nothing going. You feel me? I walk through the halls like, sweating. Like, I’m scared to talk to Bill. But like, Vrabel man, he is a players’ coach. He’s been through it, done it, so he knows.”

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There are numerous stories about Belichick’s strictness with players and team culture. He was a very intimidating figure to both his own players and those of other teams. Former wide receiver Julian Edelman also echoed Douglas’ thoughts.

“Early in my career it did,” Edelman said back in 2015 during a media session. “When I see him in the hallway now, I still just kind of walk – I don’t have anxiety, but you’re always being tested with him. You could be walking down the hallway, and he’ll say, ‘Who’s the opponent, what [are] his strengths?’ [and] this [and] that. It does keep you on your toes.”

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When the Patriots came to Tampa Bay for a game, former defensive tackle Gerald McCoy chanced upon Bill Belichick in the building. In a story for the Tampa Bay Times, McCoy recalled how he wasn’t usually nervous around people. But when he saw Belichick, he “dang near turned the other way.”

“(I thought) ‘Dang, I don’t want to look this man in the eyes.”

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That air of strictness and rigidity helped the Patriots set a standard for themselves and in the league, dominating the NFL for nearly two decades. Regardless of what one says about the culture, numerous players have played for Belichick and helped him win six Super Bowls for New England.

Fast forward to now, when the Patriots are no longer the elite team they were under the veteran coach. But Mike Vrabel has sparked some hopes of a turnaround after taking the team to the Super Bowl last season. Now, the Patriots have a more animated and active coach.

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“Most of my coaches couldn’t move like Mike Vrabel,” former Patriot Malcolm Butler said to Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar in 2025. “I’ve never seen that. I know that guy is gonna make sure you hit the gym, and he’ll do some sprints after practice and stuff like that. It made you feel like he wanted to be there. He was really involved mentally and physically. People saw that in him and wanted to play for him.”

Vrabel uses jokes and trash talk to build a connection with his players, but he also expects them to stay disciplined and prepared. Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson explains it while comparing his style to both Bill Parcells and Belichick.

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“I would say there’s definitely more of Parcells in him, in terms of a lot of charm, a lot of charisma, and a lot of energy,” Johnson said, as per the Boston Globe. “But the Belichick stuff is just not leaving any stone unturned, being a smart football team, having guys that are versatile and have high football IQ. Those are all qualities Belichick looked for, and Vrabel is the same way.”

Both have a solid coaching career. Mike Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach and led the team to the playoffs three times. So, Vrabel knows what it takes to win and has already proved he can get the job done.

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Vrabel also won three Super Bowls as a player, including during his eight seasons with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick. So, if the coaching methods overlap, it’s no shocker.

Vrabel even reached out to Belichick before playing the Super Bowl earlier this year.

It’s pretty clear that Belichick remains the gold standard for Patriots coaches. But now Vrabel is trying to bring in that success in his own way.