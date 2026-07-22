“It Was Tough for Me”: Shedeur Sanders Reflects on Mental Health During Browns Rookie Season After Launching Music Career

Shedeur Sanders bounced back into the headlines for his latest song, ‘Turn Back,’ which he released just four days ago. Despite being the son of Deion Sanders, the Cleveland Browns quarterback faced a challenging battle while navigating his rookie season, which he spoke about in an interview.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“One doubt for a second and I didn’t like that feeling,” Sanders said in the recent exclusive interview with Apple Music. “So then, I had to reach back and self-evaluate myself and really understand. Like, I gotta get back to me because that’s the only way I could operate. That’s the only way that I could be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But due to everything that happened in the draft, it kinda put me in a different place mentally and made me question a lot of things. It was tough for me, honestly. But I made it out of that. So, that’s what this song represents.”

His move into the music industry allowed him to channel those exact frustrations creatively. But ‘Turn Back’ isn’t Sanders’ first musical venture. Back in 2024, he released a single titled ‘Perfect Timing,’ which amassed about 1.5 million views on YouTube. It also served as a reflection of his confident mindset and personal brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy mental toll he referenced largely stemmed from the massive expectations surrounding his entry into the NFL. Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was widely projected to be a premier, top-tier pick. Instead, the Browns selected him in the fifth round (144th overall pick). To make things worse, Sanders was the third quarterback on the depth chart.

Nevertheless, things changed after the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Dillon Gabriel took control of the next six starts, but a concussion put him out of the field. That gave Sanders the chance to start for the Browns. He started seven games and finished with a 3-4 record. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. It wasn’t a flashy score, but it was enough for him to show that he’s capable of leading the Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders continued to improve through the offseason and gained the trust of Andrew Berry and Todd Monken. The quarterback also had a piece of advice for everyone going through a similar setback.

“I would say you got to be able to stay confident throughout everything. When things don’t go to your expectations, and so, a lot of people’s expectations, then you tend to build a world of doubt,” Sanders noted. “And you build a world of not being confident within yourself. So, I think that’s why I’m even able to be up here and be able to even have the courage to release anything or do anything, because I know I’ve got confidence within myself and that can’t go no where.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders’ comments offer a rare glimpse into the emotional side of a process often measured only by draft positions and roster spots. But the way he regained his confidence is a commendable feat.