“It Was Unacceptable”: Brian Schottenheimer Rips Cowboys’ Defense After Embarrassing Display Against 49ers

Brian Schottenheimer watched his defense give up 584 yards and three touchdowns of 66 yards or longer. After that, he did not bother searching for a polite word.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cowboys lost 46-40 to the 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday and fell to 4-6. Afterward, as reported by The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Schottenheimer pointed straight at the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought it was unacceptable. The tackling was atrocious,” Schottenheimer said.

He pointed to Dallas’ inability to finish tackles as the reason the 49ers pulled away after halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you know it’s a very good offense, right? But what got us in the second half was the tackling, or the lack of tackling, and you got to get guys on the ground. And yeah, they’re good players, but at the end of the day, we tackled like s*** in the second half.”

The Cowboys led 16-10 late in the first half, but Christian McCaffrey’s 74-yard touchdown catch gave San Francisco a 17-16 lead at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco then scored 29 points after the break, compared with 24 for Dallas. Kaelon Black opened the third quarter with a 25-yard touchdown run, and the 49ers never looked back.

Deebo Samuel followed with a 70-yard touchdown on a reverse. He had just returned from a three-game absence with a hamstring injury, and he also caught an 11-yard score. McCaffrey later added a 16-yard touchdown run and a 66-yard catch-and-run that pushed the lead to 46-32.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCaffrey finished with 223 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Brock Purdy went 22 of 28 for a career-best 389 yards, and the 49ers improved to 8-1.

The 584 yards were the third-most the Cowboys have ever allowed. They came against a defense that already ranked third-worst in the NFL in yards per game, at 372.7 entering Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

That makes the loss sting more because the offense did its part. Dak Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns, tying his career high.

George Pickens caught 11 passes for 145 yards and three scores. Dallas even erased a 19-point deficit, cutting it to 46-40 with 43 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the onside kick failed, and San Francisco held on. It was the 49ers’ fifth straight win over the Cowboys.

The mood at AT&T Stadium was just as ugly. Machota wrote that he had never heard the Cowboys booed at home like they were by the 49ers fans in attendance.

The loss also adds to a troubling trend for the coach. The Cowboys are now 0-9-1 against NFC teams outside their division under Schottenheimer, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas has not won back-to-back games this season, either. Owner Jerry Jones had hoped for an upset, and speculation about Schottenheimer’s job security continues to hang over the team.

A coach can live with giving up big plays on occasion. But when the head coach himself calls the tackling “atrocious,” it is hard to hide from the problem.

Dallas gets Tennessee (1-8) on November 22 before hosting Philadelphia (2-7) on Thanksgiving. Two games the Cowboys should fancy their chances in.