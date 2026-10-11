“It Was Very Stressful”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Overcomes Challenging Part of London Trip to Support Jaguars Star

The Jaguars are all set to play the Eagles in London. Among the WAGs who have braved a long distance to get to the international venue to support their husbands is Leanna Lenee. Her journey from Orlando to London was not without one very big bump.

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“I had to add him to my ticket again, and it took an hour and a half,” Lenee said in a TikTok video, documenting her journey, referencing to her son. “It was very stressful, but we finally got through.”

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Lenee had to travel to Orlando first by car. After getting through check-in and TSA, which she described as “the longest thing ever,” she finally boarded her plane. She slept for pretty much the whole flight, she said, but managed to squeeze in some fun moments with her son.

But what makes this trip extra special are her ties to the land across the pond. It has been widely reported that she was born in the UK and moved to Savannah, Georgia, while growing up.

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“I have dual citizenship,” Leanna confirmed in a previous TikTok video. Her father is of Filipino and Mexican heritage, while her mother is Black.

She has already been touring the city, based on her latest Instagram post. Travis Hunter is also seen in one photo outside the Westminster Palace. It must be a unique experience for her, coming back to London after all these years with her husband and son.

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“Back in my home country,” she wrote in the caption, also including a Union Jack emoji.

Lenee has been regularly attending Jacksonville games this season, with her son in tow. Her gameday outfits are also all on point, which always carry an ode to Travis Hunter.

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For the Bengals game, she wore Lenee wore a teal halter top featuring Hunter’s last name, “HUNTER,” and his jersey number 12 across the chest. She paired it with black pants, while their son wore a matching Jaguars romper with his father’s name and number.

Leanna shared photos of their outfits on Instagram with the caption, “Next question.”

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For the Broncos game, she wore a bodycon dress detailed with Jacksonville-inspired patches, along with a ‘HUNTER’ splayed across the back of the dress. She matched her son’s outfit, which was also pretty much the same color and also decorated with patches.

We are yet to see what Lenee is planning to wear in the Eagles game.

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The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their work cut out for themselves in London. A burning question among fans is how the team plans to use Travis Hunter in the game, who is uniquely equipped to play both sides of the ball. However, throughout all of the Jaguars’ games so far, Hunter has spent time mostly on defense.

In the offseason, Jacksonville had said that they still plan on using Hunter both on offense and defense. But it doesn’t look like that opportunity has come yet. And with the safety room becoming thin with injuries to Caleb Ransaw and Eric Murray, it looks like Hunter will be trotted out on defense mostly this time, too.

Head coach Liam Coen said that what matters more right now is how Hunter helps the team win games. The latter agreed.

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“He’s right,” Hunter told the press. “I really don’t care about anything but winning, like I said before and when I got here, is I’m here to help the team in the best way I can.”

With his wife and son also in London to support him, Hunter can surely hope to have a good game.