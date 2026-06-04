“It’s a Business First”: Micah Parsons Reflects on Jerry Jones’ Treatment of Cowboys Players Amid Injury Rehab

Ever since Micah Parsons swapped the star on his helmet for the iconic green and gold of the Green Bay Packers, the star pass rusher has carried himself with a different air about him. The former Dallas Cowboys star, who was once committed to remaining a Cowboy, gave fans an insight into a dark reality within America’s Team.

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“So many steps,” Parsons told Jay Mohr on the latter’s show, dismissing the idea that he could reach out to the GM or the head coach at Dallas. “It’s a business first, then players. They treat it like a business.”

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Had the contract negotiations between Parsons and Cowboys transpired differently, he would not have had to make these comments. Things turned ugly in the 2025 offseason between the two sides, with Parsons becoming adamant about getting the ideal contract from Dallas. He has developed into one of the best in the league, but Jones was not on board.

The latter also refused to initially honor a trade request from the star defensive end, who figured that the negotiations were headed south. Jones reportedly got Parsons to agree to a handshake deal, without his agent in the mix. The DE claims that they are the only ones who know the gravity of the situation, but fans also realized that something very drastic had happened for Parsons to request a trade.

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“I thought me and Jerry had a good relationship up to that point until this offseason, and it’s sad that it went to s— like that,” Parsons previously confessed.

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He was probably one of the few notable players who parted ways with the Cowboys after disappointing contract talks. But the team has established a pattern here, often keeping its star players disgruntled when they try to reason a bigger salary. Quarterback Dak Prescott was in one such dispute in 2024, and there was the whole George Pickens debacle this offseason. The wide receiver, despite being one of the best WRs last season, had to sign a franchise tag.

The Green Bay Packers stepped in and landed Parsons, pulling off one of the most noteworthy trades in the league’s history. Here, Parsons experienced a completely different environment. Even as he recovers from ACL surgery, he said that Green Bay has done more for him than the Dallas Cowboys did.

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Micah Parsons might not be able to join Packers in Week 1, but seems to be at peace

Parsons acknowledged that he is five months into a strict nine-month recovery process following an ACL injury from last year. It is going to delay his start in the 2026 season until October at the very least. That’s definitely not what fans were expecting, but Parsons highlighted the bigger picture in play.

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“I don’t think Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst) or Nate (head athletic trainer Nate Weir) or Matt (head coach Matt LaFleur) wants me to go out there if I’m not at 100 percent and risk reinjury and lose me for the year,” Parsons said. “Everything is about playoffs and winning football games deep in (the season).”

Parsons revealed last year that when he dropped by for treatment for a back injury, he saw every single player in the locker room. He knew that he was in the right place.

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“It’s definitely family first,” Parsons noted in the podcast with Mohr. “My first day as a Packer, like everyone says, ‘Good morning.’ Everyone in the building. There is no hierarchy as a Packer. Like you would never be able to tell between someone cleaning the laundry and probably a coach, if a random person walked in the building because of how they treat you.”

The Cowboys fumbled big time with Parsons, while the Packers got their hands on one of the best defensive players in the league. When the top brass in a franchise steps down to meet the players at their level, some great things can happen.