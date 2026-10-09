“It’s Aggravating”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Struggles With High Housing Costs Amid Bankruptcy Trial

In June 2026, the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies at the University of Florida found that Miami experienced a dip in net migration into Florida due to the rise in housing prices. Former safety Shilo Sanders has experienced this up close, as he continues looking for a new place to stay in Florida.

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On October 6, 2026, Shilo Sanders shared a vlog on YouTube documenting his search for an apartment in Fort Lauderdale with brother Shedeur Sanders. Shilo had posted another video previously, in which he looked at luxury apartments in downtown Miami. The costs keep putting him off.

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Sanders had viewed two properties. One was priced at $8,950, and the other was for $9,950. The person showing them around the flats told Sanders that prices skyrocketed after COVID-19.

“It’s not your fault,” Shilo said. “Not like you set the prices. But it’s aggravating, bro… What I should really do is go live in Canton for free.”

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The apartments seemed to have a good impression on Sanders, but the size of the rooms bothered him. He did not feel that an apartment of these rates should be offering these rooms this small.

Previously, he’d viewed two properties in downtown Miami priced at about $14,000 and $11,000 in rent. Sanders had made a beeline to the elevator the minute he heard the $14,000 price.

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After viewing the Fort Lauderdale building, Shedeur Sanders offered to pay the down payment. Shilo joked that if his brother had to buy a house, he would not spend less than $2 million. The elder Sanders just wants an affordable place to stay.

“We going to go to Texas before we do that out here, I promise you, I ain’t going to get sucked into that. I ain’t going to keep playing around with Miami prices, bro. We got two more places to go to, if it’s like that, I’m going to Texas. I ain’t going to keep going place to place; y’all tell me $14,000, $13,000, $12,000, $10,000, $9,000… These two places should be $6,000, max.”

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Shilo Sanders has sadly not been able to play in the NFL. He was waived by the Buccaneers after he punched a Buffalo Bills player during the final preseason game in 2025. It upended an already tough battle for him, as he had worked relentlessly after going undrafted initially.

Since then, Sanders has been dabbling with a potential career in music, and regularly entertains his fans via his livestreams and content creation.

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“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel,” Sanders said in a previous livestream. “I’ve always done that my whole life playing football with music, acting, and modeling. I truly believe God has a big plan for me.”

Shilo Sanders is also awaiting judgment on an important legal matter. He had filed for bankruptcy after he was sued by John Darjean, who used to be a security guard at Sanders’ high school. The latter accused him of assault. Sanders was ordered to pay the $11.89 million Darjean won after a default judgment, as the former had failed to appear in court.

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If Sanders is found to have acted willfully and maliciously, the $11.89 million cannot be discharged. But if he isn’t, Sanders will not have to pay anything.

The former safety claimed in court that it was Darjean who assaulted him. A ruling might not be heard of until after November.

Shilo Sanders’ frustrating Miami house hunt highlights his transition into post-NFL life. Stuck between rising rent prices and nearly $12 million looming over his head, the former safety’s Florida dreams might be replaced by a forced move back home to Texas.